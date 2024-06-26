Bajaj Auto commences production at new Manaus plant in Brazil

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Bajaj Auto Limited has announced the commencement of commercial production at its new manufacturing plant located at Av. do Turismo, Bairro Taruma, Manaus, Brazil.

In an exchange filing, Bajaj Auto stated that the facility, operated by Bajaj Do Brasil Comercio De Motocicletas Ltda, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, began production on June 26. This milestone marks a new chapter in Bajaj Auto's expansion in the Latin American market.

The new Manaus facility spans an impressive 9,600 square meters and incorporates state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies. It features sophisticated engine and vehicle assembly lines as well as testing facilities.

Initially, the plant has a production capacity of 20,000 units per year on a single shift, with the potential to scale up to 50,000 units annually. The facility's automated production lines, integrated quality control systems, and ISO-certified processes ensure the highest standards of quality and operational efficiency.

The region represents a significant market for the company, known for its robust demand for two-wheelers, particularly for the Dominar series, which will be produced at the new facility. The plant's location in Amazonas state offers several fiscal benefits and proximity to key supply chains and transportation hubs, further enhancing Bajaj's operational efficiency in the region.

The official inauguration of the Manaus plant took place on June 25 and was attended by the Governor of Amazonas, local dignitaries, and business partners. This event highlights Bajaj Auto's commitment to local manufacturing and underscores the company's rapid expansion, having established a presence in over 100 countries worldwide.

The Manaus facility, completed in a record time of just one year since construction began in June 2023, exemplifies Bajaj Auto's ability to execute large-scale projects efficiently. The plant is equipped with advanced technologies such as automated conveyor and transfer systems, integrated ERP systems (Protheus), and comprehensive quality control mechanisms. These capabilities ensure that the plant meets the highest standards of production excellence and is well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for Bajaj's vehicles in the Latin American market.

While the initial focus will be on the Dominar models, the plant may also produce the Pulsar series in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor