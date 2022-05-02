Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers a Safe Investment Option with interest rates up to 7.35 percent p.a.

For many investment options, market volatility affects the returns, but this is not the case with fixed deposits.

FD interest rates are fixed, making it an excellent choice for investors to inject stability into their portfolios.

These rates are crucial in deciding where to invest, and investors have several issuers to choose from. But when it comes down to maximising returns, company FDs are the ideal choice. It is because they offer higher interest rates as compared to banks.

Moreover, FD rates in India have been rising in the last few months, and the Bajaj Finance is among the options with some of the best FD interest rates.

However, other than the FD interest rates, investors should also consider the features on offer. Modern issuers now leverage fintech to optimise accessibility and make investing easier. As such, scouting for such perks adds value to the experience. Bajaj Finance extends such benefits to investors, and here is a quick overview of the top features.

Generous FD interest rates

Investing in fixed deposits with high-interest rates helps generate wealth while combating inflation. Bajaj Finance offers interest rates up to 7.35% p.a. depending upon the investor profile and tenor. While the rate varies with tenor, investors need to invest for 44 months to get the highest rate on offer. It makes the FD an intelligent choice for a range of financial goals, whether short or long term.

Consider the following example for investors looking to understand better the potential earnings one can earn with this FD.

Here is the Fixed Deposit Annualized rate of interest for deposits up to Rs. 5 crore

1. Investors below 60 years of age:

2. Senior citizens:

Flexible tenor options

A flexible tenor is crucial for investors looking to align their investments with their financial goals. Even if one is looking to enjoy the benefits of a liquid asset, having a flexible tenor helps. Bajaj Finance allows investors to choose a tenor between 12 and 60 months, offering competitive FD interest rates across all options. This way, investors never compromise on earnings when adjusting their investing timeline to match their objectives.

For non-senior citizens, the interest offered at a flexible tenor is:

For senior citizens, the interest offered at a flexible tenor is:

