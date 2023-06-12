Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit rolls out an easy online application process for Fixed Deposit Investments

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Fixed deposit schemes are one of the most popular investment options in India. They provide a low-risk investment option and offer significantly assured returns on the amount invested. People who prefer fixed-income products and want to invest their hard-earned money in safe investment options often choose fixed deposit schemes.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a highly rated and trusted investment option for investors and provides several benefits to customers. Recently, Bajaj Finance has taken a significant leap towards offering an easy and hassle-free experience to their customers by rolling out a simple online application process for their fixed deposit schemes. In this article, we shall delve into the online application process, features, and benefits of the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit schemes.

100 per cent digital online application process for Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

With the ever-increasing dependence on technology and the convenience of conducting financial transactions online, investing in fixed deposits online has become the latest trend. Online registration offers a smooth and swift application process, where the entire process can be completed in a few easy steps. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit application process is easy and convenient.

Step 1: Visit the Bajaj Finance website

On the Bajaj Finance website and click on the 'Fixed Deposit' option in the' Investments 'tab and click on the 'OPEN FD' button at the top of the page.

Step 2: Login

Login with your mobile number and verify using the OTP sent to your number. You will be redirected to the FD online form.

Step 3: Select the investment details

Enter the amount you want to invest, the tenure of deposit, the type of FD: Cumulative or non-cumulative FD and your customer type i.e., minor, senior citizen, resident individual or NRI. Basis your details, the total interest along with the maturity amount will be shown to you.

Step 4: Complete KYC

Complete your online KYC, and fill in some other personal details like name, date of birth, and address. Also, provide your nominee details.

Step 6: Payment

Pay the amount through net banking, debit card, or credit card. After the completion of the payment, a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) is generated and mailed to the registered email ID. The FDR can also be downloaded from the website at any time.

Before starting the application, you also use the FD calculator to ensure you optimise your investment for maximum returns.

Features of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Bajaj Finance FD offers several features that make it an attractive option for safe investments. With a simple online application process, it has become much more convenient and user-friendly to invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

High-interest rates

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers the highest interest rates in the market, making it a popular investment option. The rates are higher compared to traditional bank FD. The interest rates range between 7.11 per cent p.a. to 8.60 per cent p.a. depending on the tenure and the customer's category.

Flexible tenure options

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers flexible tenure options ranging from twelve months to five years that ensure maximum returns. Investors can choose the tenure of investment based on their needs and financial goals.

Highly rated investment option

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit schemes enjoy the highest credit rating since they are considered one of the most trusted companies in the industry. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is rated as CRISIL AAA/STABLE, and [ICRA]AAA(Stable), indicating high safety regarding timely payment of interest and principal to investors.

Easy liquidity

If an investor needs liquidity, they can easily avail loans against their FD on favourable terms and up to 75 per cent of the deposit amount.

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is an ideal investment option for those who seek fixed returns on their investment. The new online application process will make it easy and convenient for investors to invest their money and obtain assured returns. With its high credit rating and flexible tenure options, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers excellent benefits to potential investors. Finally, it is essential to consult with a trusted financial adviser to choose the right tenure and investment scheme based on the investment goals and the risk appetite of the investor.

