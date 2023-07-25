Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan: A hassle-free way to access instant funds

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Life is full of uncertainties, and financial emergencies can strike when least expected. During these challenging times, having instant access to funds is crucial. In such situations, leveraging the value of idle gold jewellery can be a smart solution. Bajaj Finserv caters to this need by offering hassle-free and convenient gold loans, providing individuals with quick access to funds against their gold jewellery.

With a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan, borrowers can easily access funds ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore. Customers have the convenience of applying online with only the essential details, like their name, 10-digit mobile number, and OTP.

What makes gold loan a smart choice for quick finance | Bajaj Finserv

Video URL: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YOT7qiLhZE

Here’s a closer look at some of the key benefits of a Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan.

- Multiple repayment options: Borrowers also have the flexibility to select a repayment option that suits them best, with choices like monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual interest payments.

- Low interest rate: One significant benefit of opting for a gold loan is the typically lower interest rates compared to unsecured loans like personal loans. Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan interest rate starts at 9.50% per annum, making it an excellent option for accessing funds. Additionally, borrowers can benefit from a higher gold loan amount per gram for their gold jewellery.

- No CIBIL Score or income proof check: The significant advantage of gold loans is that borrowers are not required to have a good CIBIL Score or credit history to be eligible for them. The reason is straightforward: the loan is backed by gold jewellery, providing the lender with collateral to recover the amount if the borrower defaults.

- Quick and easy application process: Unlike other loans like home loans or education loans, taking a loan against gold jewellery does not involve a long waiting period or complex paperwork. The documentation process is straightforward and involves verification of any one of the following KYC documents: Aadhaar Card, voter ID card, passport, or driving licence. Unlike other loans, there is no requirement to present income proof documents.

Any Indian citizen aged between 21 and 70 years, can easily apply for a Bajaj Finserv loan against gold. They can either visit a nearby branch and apply in person or simply apply online from the comfort of their home. To apply online, follow these easy steps:

- Visit the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan page.

- Access the online application form.

- Provide the 10-digit mobile number and receive the OTP.

- Submit the OTP to verify the details.

- Choose the state and city to find the nearest branch.

- Enter complete name and date of birth as per PAN.

- Schedule an appointment at the nearest branch.

Once the application is submitted, a Bajaj Finserv representative will reach out to help with the next steps. With a vast network of more than 800 branches throughout India, Bajaj Finserv ensures prompt and hassle-free loan processing, ensuring a convenient experience. To apply for a gold loan today, visit the Bajaj Finserv website.

*Terms and conditions apply.

