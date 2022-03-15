Bajaj Finserv successfully concludes its B-school campus competition 'ATOM' Season 4, with FMS Delhi as the Winner and IIM Kozhikode in the Second Position

Bajaj Finserv Limited, the holding company for the financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group, successfully completed the fourth season of its coveted B-school campus competition 'ATOM', that witnessed 1,180 teams from top 17 B-schools, across the country, fighting it out to build cutting-edge solutions for futuristic Fintech scenarios.

This year, the concept of the competition was different - 'ATOM CEOs Challenge', a new proposition, that was devised to challenge the brightest young minds with some unique futuristic problem statements curated by the CEOs, and coming up with ground-breaking ideas and concepts towards solving those problems. The format also provided these students with an experience of building a start-up through a gamified process.

ATOM CEOs Challenge - Competition Format

This is a four-level competition format with a seed pitch round, Series A funding series, Series B funding series and the grand finale as a part of the format

44 teams were shortlisted in the first round, followed by subsequent rounds to bring it to 13, and then finally the top 5 teams were presented in front of the jury

Of the top five teams that presented their innovative solutions at the grand finale, Team 'Catalyst' from FMS, Delhi, emerged as the winner for their Health Insurance sales distribution strategy via digital and on-field channels while minimizing cost of acquisition. The team won a cash prize of Rs. 500,000 and a pre-placement offer from Bajaj Finserv

The runner-up team Sodawaterbottleopenerwala from IIM Kozhikode, received a cash prize of Rs. 300,000 and a pre-placement interview with Bajaj Finserv Limited

Commenting on the occasion, Deepak Reddy, Group Head - Human Resources, Bajaj Finserv, Limited said, "Bajaj Finserv ATOM is a unique, app-based campus competition, which provides an opportunity for students to work on emerging challenges of the BFSI industry. ATOM helps ignite bright young minds from the country's top Business Schools to create innovative solutions for existing business challenges and to create disruptive new business strategies for the future. The CEO's Challenge was a new format of ATOM introduced this year and we witnessed impressive participation and solutioning by the students."

ATOM, a unique un-case study program launched in 2018, across the top management institutes in India including the IIMs (at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Indore, Kozhikode, and Lucknow), FMS, ISB, IMT, JBIMS, NMIMS, TAPMI, SP Jain, XLRI, IIFT and SIBM. The program is a part of the Bajaj Finserv's Group Level Management Trainee Program (GYLP) that identifies and builds future leaders.

To know more, please visit .

Bajaj Finserv Limited ('Bajaj Finserv', 'BFS' or 'the Company') is a Core Investment Company (CIC) under RBI Regulations 2020 and the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle - asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, asset protection through insurance, family protection through life and health insurance, healthcare needs for the family, savings products, wealth management, retirement planning and annuities.

BFS, through its various businesses serves crores of customers by providing these solutions. In furtherance of this vision, BFS participates in various businesses through controlling stakes including,

The Financing business through its 52.65% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited ('BFL');

Life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries:

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited ('BAGIC') and

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited ('BALIC')

A digital marketplace of financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, payments and selected e-commerce through Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (Finserv Markets);

A digital platform for preventive personalised and pre-paid healthcare services, backed by a complete range of easy financing solutions to support the wellness needs of consumers through Bajaj Finserv Health Limited;

The Mutual Fund and Asset Management businesses through Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company;

An investment platform for early and mid-stage venture capital investments and alternate assets through Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited.

Through the subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Finserv also participates in,

Housing and developer financing through Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and

Digital broking, equity trading and wealth management through Bajaj Financial Securities Limited.

To know more, please visit .

