Bajaj Finserv Summer Sale - Get latest ACs and air coolers on fixed EMI offer

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (/NewsVoir): Summer is here, and so is the promise of lazy afternoons, and ice-cold lemonades. But with the mercury soaring higher every day, you need to upgrade your home with appliances that can make it comfortable. To make your summer more enjoyable, Bajaj Finserv EMI Network has launched the #GarmiSeChutti summer sale.

Shop from their 1.2 lakh+ partner stores and avail of fixed EMI offers along with cashback, zero down payment*, exclusive discounts and more by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

All you have to do is shop at Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, or any other Bajaj Finserv partner store in your city and upgrade your ACs, refrigerators, and air coolers, and move one step closer to a cooler summer. You can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card if you already have one or use the in-store financing options.

Imagine coming back from a long day at work and stepping into your home which is comfortable in the scorching heat. Bajaj Finserv understands that these small moments of comfort can make a big difference. That is why Bajaj Finserv EMI Network offers you a wide range of reliable, efficient, and affordable appliances on No Cost EMIs and longer repayment tenures.

So, why wait? Upgrade your summer experience with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card today which comes with a pre-approved limit of up to Rs 4 lakh*. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store, and explore the latest appliances available on fixed EMIs, with hassle-free financing options and other offers. Find a store near you.

Steps to locate your nearest Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Partner Store:

1. Visit the Bajaj Finserv Store Locator.

2. Select your city via name or pin code.

3. Choose from the list of stores or type the store name.

4. Once you find the store near you, you can check the directions on the map.

*Terms and conditions apply

