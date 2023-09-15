Bajaj Housing Finance offers Festive Home Loans at Interest Rates starting at 8.45 per cent p.a.

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd., one of India’s leading and most diversified financial services companies, announced a festive offer on Home Loans, with interest rates starting at 8.45%* per annum for salaried applicants.

The festive offer enables prospective customers to benefit from the lowest Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) in the industry, starting from Rs. 729 per lakh*.

The offer is valid for:

1. Applicants with a credit score of 750 or higher

2. Home Loans disbursed from September 13, 2023, to November 12, 2023

Home Loans can be availed by prospective customers on the company’s website or by visiting any of its branches.

Home loans from Bajaj Housing Finance come with a host of features, such as customized repayment options and disbursals in 48 hours*.

*Terms and conditions apply

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 72.9 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited enjoys the highest credit ratings from CRISIL as well as India Ratings. The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.

