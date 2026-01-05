Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Jump on Strong Q3 Growth; Despite 20% Slide in Six Months

Bajaj Housing Finance shares traded at ₹97.26, up 0.65 per cent at 12.15 pm on Monday, following the company’s business update for the December quarter that showed robust growth across key metrics.The stock opened at ₹97.10 against the previous close of ₹96.62 and touched an intraday high of ₹98.16. The housing finance company reported gross disbursements of ₹16,535 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 31.5 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹12,571 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s assets under management grew 23 per cent to ₹1,33,400 crore as of December 31, 2025, compared to ₹1,08,314 crore a year ago, adding ₹6,652 crore during the quarter. Loan assets stood at ₹1,17,290 crore, up from ₹95,570 crore in December 2024.

The stock has delivered mixed returns across timeframes. While it gained 3.27 per cent over the past week and 1.78 per cent in the last month, it has declined 22.87 per cent over the year. Year-to-date, the stock is up marginally by 1.19 per cent.Bajaj Housing Finance currently commands a market capitalisation of ₹81,040.29 crore. The stock recently touched a 52-week low of ₹95 after its promoter, Bajaj Finance, sold a portion of its stake in the company. Bajaj Housing Finance shares have halved from their post-listing peak of ₹188.5, a level reached within days of listing. The stock is now trading much closer to its IPO price of ₹70 per share, highlighting the sharp correction since debut.

Despite the recent decline, Bajaj Housing Finance was among the most successful IPOs of 2024. The ₹6,560 crore issue received massive investor interest, attracting bids worth over ₹3.2 lakh crore during the three-day offering. At the time, it briefly held the record as India’s most-subscribed IPO, before being overtaken by LG Electronics India, which later garnered bids exceeding ₹4 lakh crore. Market veteran Deven Choksey, Managing Director at DRChoksey FinServ Pvt. Ltd., remains optimistic on the company’s long-term prospects despite near-term volatility. “Bajaj Finance remains the top pick, as the company is championing this model through the use of AI in bringing customers onto its platform,” Choksey said. He also expressed confidence in the broader NBFC space, ranking Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance and Shriram Finance as his preferred picks. Choksey expects housing credit demand to remain strong, supported by structural growth in the housing sector. “If the third company has to be given preference, it would be Bajaj Housing Finance.