Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Rebound 1% a Day After 9% Plunge as Promoter Trims Stake

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance rose by 1% to Rs 98.03 a day after the stock plunged over 9% to Rs 95.26 apiece.The company said that promoter Bajaj Finance plans to divest up to 2% of its stake through open-market sales to meet minimum public shareholding norms. Bajaj Finance said that the company sold 16.66 crore shares in its subsidiary in the open market via a bulk deal at at Rs 95.3074 per share. "The sale was carried out as a step towards achieving the Minimum Public Shareholding requirements in BHFL," the firm said.

As at the end of the July-September quarter of the ongoing financial year 2026, Bajaj Finance held 88.70 percent stake in Bajaj Housing Finance, while the rest was held by the general public, according to data on the company's shareholding pattern. After the stake sale, Bajaj Finance holds 86.70 percent stake in Bajaj Housing Finance.The shares of tumbled more than 9 percent on December 2 to hit an intraday low of Rs 95 apiece. This was the lowest level seen by the stock so far since bumper debut in September 2024.

The stock then recovered some losses to close more than 7 percent lower at Rs 97.15 apiece.Bajaj Housing Finance had made a bumper market debut in September last year, listing with a premium of 114 percent over the IPO issue price at Rs 150 per share. The Rs 6,560-crore initial public offer (IPO) saw strong investor interest during its three days of public bidding, being subscribed more than 67 times its offer size.