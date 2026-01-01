Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Rise 2% on First Day of New Year 2026 Despite 20% Slide Over Six Months

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. gained around 2% on the first trading day of New Year 2026, snapping a four-session losing streak. The rebound comes even as the stock remains under pressure, having fallen nearly 20% over the past six months amid sustained selling and promoter stake dilution.

Stock Performance and Recent Pressure

The stock recently touched a 52-week low of ₹95 after its promoter, Bajaj Finance, sold a portion of its stake in the company. Bajaj Housing Finance shares have halved from their post-listing peak of ₹188.5, a level reached within days of listing. The stock is now trading much closer to its IPO price of ₹70 per share, highlighting the sharp correction since debut.

One of 2024’s Biggest IPO Success Stories

Despite the recent decline, Bajaj Housing Finance was among the most successful IPOs of 2024. The ₹6,560 crore issue received massive investor interest, attracting bids worth over ₹3.2 lakh crore during the three-day offering. At the time, it briefly held the record as India’s most-subscribed IPO, before being overtaken by LG Electronics India, which later garnered bids exceeding ₹4 lakh crore.

Expert View: Long-Term Optimism Remains

Market veteran Deven Choksey, Managing Director at DRChoksey FinServ Pvt. Ltd., remains optimistic on the company’s long-term prospects despite near-term volatility. “Bajaj Finance remains the top pick, as the company is championing this model through the use of AI in bringing customers onto its platform,” Choksey said. He also expressed confidence in the broader NBFC space, ranking Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance and Shriram Finance as his preferred picks.

Choksey expects housing credit demand to remain strong, supported by structural growth in the housing sector. “If the third company has to be given preference, it would be Bajaj Housing Finance. Housing as a sector is going to grow significantly,” he added. As of the latest close, Bajaj Housing Finance’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,30,751.90 crore, even after the sharp correction over the last six months.