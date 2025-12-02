Bajaj Housing Finance Shares Slumps 9% as Promoter Offloads 2% Stake Despite Strong Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance fell 9 per cent in Tuesday's trade amid high turnover amid a block deal by promoter Bajaj Finance. The promoter group entity was looking to offload 2 per cent stake in the open market at a likely offer floor price of Rs 95 per share, which was at a 9 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 104.59 on NSE. The move was triggered, as the promoter looked to achieve minimum public shareholding norms. The aggregate promoter and promoter group shareholding as on December 1 was 7,39,10,03,845 or 88.70 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of Bajaj Housing Finance.

Bajaj Housing Finance made its stock market debut last year with an IPO price of ₹70 per share. After listing, the stock quickly climbed to almost ₹190 before pulling back. It has since declined by nearly 50% from that peak.NBFC Bajaj Housing Finance reported an 18% year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹642.96 crore in Q2FY26.

In the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY25), the company had posted a PAT of ₹545.60 crore, according to its regulatory filing.Net interest income (NII) grew 34% YoY to ₹956 crore during the quarter, up from ₹713 crore in the same period last fiscal.However, the net interest margin (NIM) narrowed by 10 basis points YoY to 4% in Q2FY26, compared with 4.1% in the year-ago quarter. The company’s asset quality saw a mild improvement, with gross NPAs easing by 3 bps year-on-year to 0.26% in Q2FY26, down from 0.29% in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, net NPAs held steady at 0.12%.