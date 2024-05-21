Bajaj Markets Simplifies Credit Health Monitoring with CIBIL Score Check

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: Bajaj Markets offers a valuable service that allows individuals to effortlessly review their credit health at no cost. The free CIBIL score check is a user-friendly option for users to assess their credit standing. One can use the insights from such checks to identify the various financial products they may be eligible for.

Here are some benefits of checking the CIBIL score on Bajaj Markets:

* Seamless Process: The online platform ensures a smooth and seamless experience for users

* Stay Informed: Regular updates on one's credit score help individuals stay informed about their financial standing

* Insightful Analysis: Accessing one's credit profile aids in making informed financial decisions

* No Impact on Credit Score: The credit check on Bajaj Markets does not affect the individual's credit score, enabling worry-free monitoring

While the website is a great way to get instant access to one's CIBIL score, the Bajaj Markets app takes it one step further. On the app, individuals can get a detailed credit health report which consists of information on active loan accounts and credit cards.

This report also consists of the 'DID YOU KNOW' and 'IMPROVE YOUR SCORE' widgets. The widgets provide interesting information on Credit Score and tips to enhance one's CIBIL score, respectively. In addition, the report also has the section that displays personalised offers that one can get on the platform.

By leveraging the free credit health report on Bajaj Markets, individuals can make informed decisions regarding their finances. In addition to CIBIL score checks, users can explore a wide array of financial products on the platform. They can check various investment opportunities, insurance policies, credit cards, and loan options on the Bajaj Markets website or app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor