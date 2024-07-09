Bajaj Markets Simplifies Home Renovation Financing: Apply for an EMI Card Online

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Bajaj Markets stands as a dynamic digital marketplace, offering a diverse array of financial solutions. Among its offerings is the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card, a versatile tool enabling seamless home renovations through the no-cost EMI facility. Unlocking essential home improvement possibilities, this card helps manage renovation costs easily.

Here's how the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card simplifies purchases:

* Over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4,000+ Indian cities

* A vast selection of over a million products available on EMI

* Repayment tenor ranging up to 60 months

* High pre-approved loan of up to Rs 3 Lakhs

* Zero foreclosure charges

From home decor, modular kitchen, home appliances to furniture available on EMI, the EMI card lets individuals shop without worrying about the expense. The card lets one divide the cost in manageable EMIs. Apart from the EMI card, one can get other financial products like loans, insurance, and investments to meet their specific needs on the Bajaj Markets' website or app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor