Bajaj Markets witnesses 154 per cent YoY Growth for Loan Disbursals in Nov'22

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv announced that they have recorded a disbursement of Rs 402 Crores in Nov'22, delivering a 54 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The total disbursals of 30,194 resulted in 154 per cent YoY growth in loans disbursed. The average ticket size for loans disbursed in Nov'22 was Rs. 1.3 lakhs. As of Nov'21, Bajaj Markets had 11,868 disbursals resulting in total disbursements of Rs 300 Crores. The disbursements were driven by different partners, 50 per cent of which was contributed by Bajaj Finance Ltd. Bajaj Markets provides various loans like Personal Loans, Business Loans, Home Loans, Vehicle Loans and Loan against Property. Around 21 per cent of this business has been delivered through the Bajaj Markets app which also recently crossed a milestone of 10 million downloads on the Play Store. Bajaj Markets onboarded a total of seven partners to date in this financial year, which takes the total portfolio count to 25 partners. A sharp focus and innovation in data architecture is its key business growth driver. Over the next few quarters, it plans to continue strengthening its digital capabilities and expand its finance partner network.

