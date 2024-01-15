Banasthali Vidyapith coordinates the Erasmus+ CBHE project; partners from six countries

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 15: Banasthali Vidyapith, the world's second-largest residential women's University, hosted a consortium meeting and international conference of partners from six countries organized under the Erasmus Plus program Aurora from 11 to 13 January 2023. This program was carried out under the Erasmus Plus Project Aurora to promote capacity building in higher education and co-funded by the European Commission. Banasthali Vidyapith from India is playing the role of main coordinator of this project. Scholars from six countries Ireland, Romania, Spain, Czech Republic, Nepal and India participated in this program. The event commenced with a welcome address by Professor Anshuman Shastri, Director of International Relations and Director, Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Banasthali Vidyapith. Professor Shastri called upon the partners to continue to work together to promote higher education, even in the future.

Dr. Ajay Surana, project manager and Head, Department of Education, Banasthali Vidyapith, said that institutions from six countries i.e. University College Cork, Ireland; University of Babes Bolyai, Romania; University of Malaga, Spain and three institutions of Nepal, Tribhuvan University, Pokhara University and National Law College, including three other institutes of India, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune; Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences University, Bhubaneswar; Anugrah Institute of Social Sciences, Dindigul, Tamilnadu are partners in this Aurora project. This three-year project is supported under the European Commission's Erasmus Plus programme, starting in 2020 and ending in January 2024 with a one-year extension. Under this joint project, the project team created three courses for the teacher education program related to inclusive education, active citizenship, gender equality and preventing radicalisation. These courses are being conducted in partner institutions under this project.

Professor Ina Aditya Shastri, Vice Chancellor, Banasthali Vidyapith welcomed the partners of this project and congratulated everyone on the completion of the project. Professor Ina Aditya Shastri said that it is a matter of pride for Banasthali that universities from six countries of the world are working under the leadership of Banasthali Vidyapith in this project.

Professor Shastri also welcomed Professor Jesus Josh Delgado Pena, Deputy Vice-Rector, International Relations, University of Malaga, Spain; Professor Prashant Rotray, Registrar, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences University, Bhubaneswar; Professor Purna Bahadur Kadel Director, Open and Distance Education Council, Tribhuvan University, Nepal; Dr. Tek Bahadur Chhetri, Pokhara University, Nepal; Professor Snigharani Panda, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences University Distinguished scholars from, Bhubaneswar etc. by giving mementoes and honoured by offering shawls.

Many scholars like Dr. Stephen O'Brien, University College Cork, Ireland; Dr. Andrea Hathaji, University of Babej Bolyai, Romania participated by being present online. More than 200 registrations took place in the international conference organized on this occasion and more than 60 selected research papers from different countries were presented.

