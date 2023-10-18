Bangalore welcomes a big sweet revolution - "Mithaicana" by its first flagship store this festive season

ATK

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 18: In a sweet endeavor this festive season, Mithaicana, a brand committed to preserving the rich flavors - classic to contemporary Indian sweets, launched its first retail sweet shop and experience store in Bangalore. Nestled in the heart of Marathahalli, Bangalore, the outlet aims to rekindle the original tastes and cherished memories associated with authentic Indian sweets.

A glorious paradise with 250 delectably diverse Mithai options, beautiful decor, and 50 types of Indian sweet gifting, the outlet takes pride in providing a one-stop shop for all celebrations. Amongst its standout offerings are Kaju Katli, Motichoor Laddoo, Rasgula, Rasmalai, and Mysore Pak, each meticulously crafted to perfection. Each bite is a journey back in time to the nostalgic tastes of our traditions.

Mithaicana, the custodian of timeless to trendy Indian sweets and flavours, is not only celebrating its grand entry into Bangalore but also setting its sights on a dynamic expansion plan in the coming months. In the coming 18 months, the company aims to open 5 more outlets strategically positioned throughout Bangalore, ensuring the city can savour the authentic essence of our Indian sweets.

In the next phase of its expansion, Mithaicana is targeting the vibrant markets of Mumbai and Pune regions. These cities, known for their diverse culinary preferences, will soon experience the enchantment of Mithaicana's transitional sweets.

When discussing the inaugural of the Bangalore outlet, Ashwani Jasti, Mithaicana's Founder, remarked, "I am thrilled to bring the sweet traditions of India to the vibrant city of Bangalore with the launch of our first Mithaicana shop. What sets Mithaicane apart is its unwavering dedication to utilizing local and natural ingredients, like pure ghee, milk, etc. in crafting its sweet delicacies. Mithaicana is not just about sweets; it's about reliving cherished memories, and I cannot wait for everyone to experience the magic of our culinary heritage! We hope to carry the traditional flavours across every nook and corner of the country and grow the delight of authentic Indian sweets in India."

To enhance the festive celebrations, Mithaicana has introduced customisable pre-orders, adding a sweet touch to your special gatherings. With Dussehra just around the corner, the brand is delighted to announce that orders are now being accepted, so you can infuse sweetness into your upcoming celebrations!

