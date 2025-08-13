Banganga Paper Industries Begins FY26 with INR 21.17 Cr in Q1 Revenue, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainability

PNN

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 13: Banganga Paper Industries Limited (BSE Code - 512025), (Formerly known as Inertia Steel Limited), one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of a diverse range of kraft paper, has announced its unaudited Q1 FY26 results.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Q1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 21.17 Cr

* EBITDA of ₹ 1.57 Cr

* EBITDA Margin of 7.42%

* Net Profit of ₹ 0.65 Cr

* Net Profit Margin of 3.08%

* EPS of ₹ 0.05

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Karbhari Dhathrak Chairman & Managing Director, Banganga Paper Industries Limited said, "We are pleased to report a good start to FY26 with a Total Income of ₹21.17 Cr in the first quarter. This performance reflects our resilience in navigating market conditions while staying true to our core focus on operational efficiency and sustainable growth. Our continued investments in environmentally responsible practices such as the use of refuse-derived fuel, zero liquid discharge, and resource recovery from waste not only strengthen our cost competitiveness but also reaffirm our long-term commitment to reducing our environmental footprint.

These initiatives, coupled with our dedicated team's efforts, position us well to deliver consistent value to our customers, shareholders, and the communities we serve. We remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead in FY26 and will continue to drive innovation and sustainability across our operations."

