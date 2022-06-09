Bank strike: Public sector bank employees threaten to go on strike on June 27

Employees of state-owned banks are expected to go on strike this month. Bank employees have warned to go on strike on June 27. A total of nine unions of banks have warned to go on strike if their demands are not met. If the workers go on strike on June 27, the banks will be closed for three days in a row. Because June 25th is the fourth Saturday of the month and June 26th is Sunday. If the employees go on strike on June 27, the banks will be closed for three days in a row. So if you have some important bank work, finish it before this period. Otherwise there will be difficulties. For the past several months, the United Forum of Bank Unions has been demanding five working days a week. Employees are required to work only five days per week. Employees of government banks say that the rule is applicable in many private sector banks. As the government has not agreed to the five-day week and pension demands, the bank union has taken a stand that the workers will go on strike on June 27.

According to MoneyControl.com, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) includes a total of 9 bank unions in the country. Apart from this, All India Bank Officers Confederation, All India Bank Employees Association and National Organization of Bank Workers have also joined the strike.

If bank employees go on strike on June 27, customers could be hit hard. Because the day of strike on 27th June is Monday. June 26 is Sunday and June 25 is the last Saturday of the month. Therefore, banks will be closed for three days in a row.