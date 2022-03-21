Banking, energy stocks drag Sensex 571 points down

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex slumped 571 points on Monday due to heavy selling pressure in energy, financial and FMCG stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 571.44 points or 0.99 per cent down at 57,292.49 points against its previous session's close at 57,863.93 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 58,030.41 points and surged to a high of 58,127.95 points in the morning trade. However, the Sensex slipped into negative shortly after opening of the trade. It slipped to a low of 57,229.08 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange fell 169.45 points or 0.98 per cent to 17,117.60 points against its previous session's close at 17,287.05 points.

There was heavy selling pressure in energy, financial, IT and FMCG stocks.

Power Grid Corporation tumbled 2.93 per cent to Rs 205.30. Asian Paints slipped 2.85 per cent to Rs 3045.75. UltraTech Cement slumped 2.81 per cent to Rs 6193.85.

FMCG giants Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever both slumped by nearly 2.5 per cent. State Bank of India slumped 2.22 per cent to Rs 490.60. Kotak Bank fell 2.42 per cent to Rs 1775.20. IndusInd Bank fell 2.12 per cent to Rs 913.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 0.50 per cent down at Rs 2467.15.

Only five of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the positive. Sun Pharma rose 0.41 per cent to Rs 914.45. HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Titan and NTPC also closed in the positive.

