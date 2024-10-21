Banks to Operate 5 Days a Week? Employees To Soon Enjoy Weekend Off After RBI Approval

Bank employees have been advocating for a two-day weekend, requesting holidays on both Saturdays and Sundays. After ongoing discussions, it appears that this demand may soon be accepted by the government. The Indian Banks Association (IBA) and various Bank Employees' Unions have reportedly reached an agreement on the issue. If the proposal is approved, bank employees could soon enjoy a five-day workweek, with weekends off, significantly improving work-life balance.

In a significant development, the IBA and Bank Employees' Unions have agreed to implement a five-day workweek. If the government gives its approval, all private and public sector banks could observe a two-day weekend, with both Saturdays and Sundays as holidays.

When Could This Happen?

If approved, the new rule is expected to take effect either by the end of this year or at the beginning of next year. This agreement would apply uniformly across all private and public sector banks, ensuring consistency within the banking sector.

Also Read: Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024: Date, Timing, Significance, Other Details

New Working Hours

With the introduction of a two-day weekend, the working hours for bank employees will be adjusted. Currently, most banks operate from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Under the new system, employees would begin their workday earlier, with proposed hours from 9:45 AM to 5:30 PM.

A Long-Awaited Demand

Bank employees have been pushing for a five-day workweek since 2015. At that time, a partial solution was introduced with the 10th bilateral agreement, which designated the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as holidays. Now, with the likely approval of this new proposal, employees could finally enjoy a complete two-day weekend.