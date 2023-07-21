Barbie Blonde is the hottest new hair trend

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 21: Ever since the first trailer of Barbie dropped, we have been hooked to Margot Robbie’s glossy hair! If you are someone who loves to experiment with trends, we break down the latest one for you- Barbiecore! From flicked pony tails to big blowouts to braids, it’s the Barbie Blonde everywhere.

A hair colour that's also bang on trend? Barbiemania is sweeping social media, hence Barbie blonde is one of the hottest hair trends for the months ahead. So, you want to go blonde? Like, really blonde? We feel you. Global haircare brand Schwarzkopf Professional gets you products to ace that ultimate barbie blonde-

BlondMe Schwarzkopf BlondMe Colour Powder Bleach Premium Lift 9+

Schwarzkopf BlondMe Premium Developer 6%

So walk into your nearest salon and snag the blonde look!

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor