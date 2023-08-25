Barco Highlights Ongoing Commitment to the Next-Gen Technologies

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], August 25: Barco, a global technology leader in networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets, showcased its latest products and solutions at the Barco Connect 2023 (One Barco event) held in Mumbai on Friday, 25th August 2023. With a strong focus on visioneering a bright tomorrow, Barco offers a diverse range of innovative, high-quality, and hi-tech networked visualization products in the Indian market, including Digital Cinema projectors, Large Screen display solutions, collaboration solutions, rugged displays for professional applications, and Hi-tech medical displays.

The Barco Connect 2023 (One Barco event) is aimed at building awareness regarding the enormous domestic potential inherent in entertainment, enterprise, and projection mapping sectors, while showcasing a broad range of products and solutions including ClickShare Conference (CX-30/50 and CX-50 Gen2), UDX 4K projector, PDS4K, Immersive Experience, Xcite (Virtual Reality): CAVE, RigiFlex, RGB laser, Truepix, UniSee Bezel-less LCD video wall, and CTRL solution among others.

Rajeeva Lochan Sharma, Managing Director, Barco India, said at the sidelines of the event, “As we proudly exhibit our diversified portfolio of solutions both Hardware as well as Software for next generation Control Rooms or video walls, 3D Simulation for automotive Design, Immersive experience through projection mapping on buildings & Monuments and innovative hybrid meeting technology, we are showcasing Barco's unwavering innovations shaping industries. India stands as a vital cornerstone of our operations, representing a significant market with great potential for growth. Our commitment to creating next-generation technology remains resolute, driving us to continually empower our customers & users with state-of-the-art innovations & solutions that becomes value multiplier for them."

Barco’s RGB laser series is the first generation of 24/7 rear-projection video walls capable of operating under any lighting conditions, and the versatile XT-series is specifically designed to offer premium quality and provide a reliable solution in a wide range of indoor LED applications.

In the meeting room space, Barco’s range of ClickShare products enables the trends of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) in the enterprise sector. The latest Barco ClickShare CX-50 2nd generation is the premium ClickShare Conference variant which is designed to enable better decision-making and collaboration in high-impact meeting rooms. It provides dual screen support, every participant receives an equal seat at the hybrid meeting table, irrespective of whether they join remotely or in-room.

The Xcite group designs & develops large-screen & collaborative group VR solutions for the customers, these solutions include CAVE which is a fully immersive multi-sided environment), Reality Centers based on large curved screens & PowerWall.

More than 65% of the Cars, Trucks (Automotive solutions) that you see on our roads are designed on Barco VX solutions. The flagship direct view LED video wall solution TruePix is an innovative mounting structure that ensures precise installation in any environment, amazing image quality, and extremely high levels of reliability. In the UDX series, Barco offers a brightness of 26000 to 45000 Lumens in UXGA, WUXGA & 4K resolution.

Barco has been a domain expert in experiential business, be it in large events, cinema theatres, large venue fixed install projections, control rooms, meeting rooms or classroom learning experiences. India is among the key markets for Barco, in the projection mapping vertical. Barco’s impressive track record includes multiple sound and light shows and projection mapping installations such as Andaman & Nicobar’s historical Cellular Jail, Nathdwara ‘Statue of Belief’, Ajmer’s historic King Edward Memorial façade, Akshardham, and Datta Peetham.

In the visualization space, Barco video walls have a strong presence in India, comprising of clients such as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation and GAIL’s National Gas Management Center (NGMC), who partner with Barco to create a holistic network operation monitoring solution. Separately, TV18, which leverages Barco's UniSee Bezel-less LCD video wall that offers a revolutionized LCD video wall experience, stated that it is the ideal solution for broadcasting backdrops, in coordination with studio design and requirements.

Barco CTRL takes care of every aspect from end-to-end content distribution, from collection and networking to visualization, Barco CTRL is the secure foundation of the control room that integrates into 3rd party video management systems through APIs.

