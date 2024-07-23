Bariatric Surgery and Diabetes: A Revolutionary Approach to Treatment

New Delhi (India) July 23 : Bariatric surgery is one of the most powerful tools in the fight against obesity and its related health conditions, particularly type 2 diabetes. It is a groundbreaking surgical approach that facilitates significant weight loss and, also positively impacts blood sugar control and overall metabolic health.

At the forefront of this medical revolution is CKOSMIC Health City, led by the renowned Dr Amit Sood, recognized as the best weight loss surgeon. Having helped thousands of patients gain vitality, and an enriched life, Dr Amit Sood continues his work.

For those who struggle with type 2 diabetes, bariatric surgery can be a lifesaver. Let’s explore how it treats diabetes and why CKOSMIC Health City is the premier destination for this life-changing procedure.

Understanding the Link Between Obesity and Diabetes

Obesity and type 2 diabetes are closely linked, with excess body weight being a major risk factor for the development of diabetes. When fat accumulates in the body, especially around the abdomen, it leads to insulin resistance, a condition where the body’s cells become less responsive to insulin. This resistance pushes the pancreas to produce more insulin to manage blood sugar levels, eventually leading to the exhaustion of insulin-producing cells and the onset of diabetes.

How Bariatric Surgery Works

Bariatric surgery encompasses several procedures that alter the digestive system to aid weight loss. The most common types include gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and adjustable gastric banding. These surgeries not only reduce the stomach’s capacity but also influence gut hormones and improve insulin sensitivity, which are critical factors in managing diabetes.

Here are some of the most common bariatric procedures offered by CKOSMIC Health City to patients with obesity and diabetes –

Gastric Bypass Surgery

Gastric bypass surgery is a procedure in which bariatric surgeons create a small pouch at the stomach top, and connect it to the small intestine directly. This bypasses a significant portion of the stomach and small intestine, reducing the amount of food intake and calorie absorption.

With this procedure, patients experience substantial weight loss, which can improve blood sugar levels rapidly. Dr Amit Sood recalls having helped many patients who experienced remission of type 2 diabetes within days of the surgery, even before significant weight loss. He attributes this immediate effect to changes in gut hormones and insulin sensitivity.

Sleeve Gastrectomy

With sleeve gastrectomy, Dr Amit Sood removes approximately 80% of the stomach, leaving a tube-like structure. This smaller stomach holds less food and influences gut hormones related to hunger and satiety.

The surgery also leads to significant improvements in blood sugar control. The reduction in stomach size and alterations in gut hormones help enhance insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels.

Adjustable Gastric Banding

An inflatable band is wrapped around the upper portion of the stomach by the surgeon to form a little pouch during adjustable gastric banding. According to Dr Amit Sood, the surgeon can adjust the band to control the rate of food passage from the pouch to the rest of the stomach.

While this procedure results in less weight loss compared to gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy, it still positively impacts blood sugar control by promoting gradual weight loss and improving insulin sensitivity.

The Metabolic Impact of Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric surgery’s impact on diabetes goes beyond weight loss. The procedures affect various metabolic pathways that influence blood sugar levels. Key mechanisms among these include:

Hormonal Changes

Bariatric surgery alters gut hormones such as GLP-1 and PYY, that have a crucial role in insulin secretion and appetite regulation. These changes help improve blood sugar control and reduce the need for diabetes medications.

Increased Insulin Sensitivity

Weight loss and hormonal changes enhance the body’s sensitivity to insulin, allowing more effective regulation of blood sugar levels. Diabetics suffer from low insulin sensitivity, and this can be a significant improvement for them.

Reduction in Inflammation

Obesity often brings chronic inflammation with it, which also contributes to insulin resistance. Bariatric surgery can help reduce inflammation, further improving insulin sensitivity.

The Success of Bariatric Surgery at CKOSMIC Health City

At CKOSMIC Health City, under the expert guidance of Dr Amit Sood, patients receive personalized care and the latest advancements in bariatric surgery. Recognized as the best bariatric surgeon in Chandigarh, Dr Amit Sood’s extensive experience and commitment to sustainable improvements in health ensure that each individual receives the highest standard of care. CKOSMIC Health City’s comprehensive approach includes preoperative assessments, tailored surgical plans, and ongoing postoperative support to maximize the benefits of bariatric surgery for diabetes management.

Why Choose CKOSMIC Health City?

Highly Skilled and Experienced Team

Dr. Amit Sood is a leading authority in bariatric surgery, with a track record of successful outcomes. His extensive experience confirms the best care possible for patients. Besides Dr. Amit Sood, each member of the multidiscipline CKOSMIC Team is equally dedicated and skilled in their domain, providing continuous support to all patients. The staff at CKOSMIC Health City is also supportive and highly involved, making sure that the patients feel cared for, and at ease at the centre.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

CKOSMIC Health City also recognized as the best weight loss hospital in Punjab, is well-equipped with advanced surgical technologies, and the multidisciplinary team provides patients with comprehensive care throughout the weight loss journey. The hospital’s design ensures not only surgical excellence but also the utmost comfortable environment for patient treatment and recovery.

Personalized Care

Each patient’s unique needs and health conditions are considered creating a tailored treatment plan, ensuring optimal results. Dr Amit Sood thoroughly examines each aspect of the patient’s health before the surgery, and based on the unique needs of the patient he prepares a personalized approach. After the surgery, patients get continuous support and consultations where through close monitoring, experts can adjust the approach to tackle all the challenges that come along the way.

Holistic Approach

The centre’s holistic approach includes nutritional counselling, psychological support, and lifestyle modifications to support long-term success. Dr Amit Sood and his team recognise that treating obesity and the accompanying health conditions such as diabetes requires a thorough approach that looks at all aspects of the patient’s health. To achieve sustainable weight loss and better health, a holistic approach is the method of Dr Amit Sood.

Over all,

Bariatric surgery offers a transformative approach to managing type 2 diabetes, with benefits extending beyond significant weight loss to profound improvements in blood sugar control and overall metabolic health. Under the expert care of Dr Amit Sood at CKOSMIC Health City, patients receive personalized, state-of-the-art treatment that addresses both obesity and diabetes effectively.

If you want effective help with obesity and diabetes, you can begin by consulting with the best weight loss surgeon in Chandigarh to embark on your journey to better health.

