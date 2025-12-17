Bartronics India Forges Strategic Agri-Commerce Alliance to Revolutionize Farm-to-Market Access

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Bartronics India Limited, a frontrunner in digital banking, financial inclusion, and identity management technologies, has announced a significant strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shree NagaNarasimha Private Limited (SNN), effective December 15, 2025. This collaboration is poised to bolster Bartronics’ footprint within the vital agri-produce supply chain, marking a key advancement in its agri-linked commerce and distribution initiatives.

The partnership empowers Bartronics to directly procure agri-produce from farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and mandis. Subsequently, SNN will purchase this produce from Bartronics for onward distribution to a diverse array of buyers, including quick commerce platforms, modern trade outlets, retail chains, and institutional clients. This streamlined farm-to-market pathway is expected to significantly enhance supply chain efficiency and provide greater access for agricultural products to reach consumers. While the MoU is largely non-binding, it underscores a shared commitment to innovation in the agricultural sector, with specific clauses ensuring confidentiality, clear jurisdiction, and defined termination protocols. Importantly, the agreement involves no equity participation, special rights, or shareholding relationships between the two entities.

This strategic move by Bartronics follows a period of strong operational performance, evidenced by its Q2 FY26 results. The company reported a robust 40 per cent year-on-year and sequential growth in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 1,239.67 lakh. This surge was primarily driven by enhanced field execution and improved productivity within its financial inclusion schemes. Bartronics also achieved a net profit of Rs 100.43 lakh in Q2 FY26, a substantial increase from Rs 44.71 lakh in Q1 FY26, highlighting improved operating leverage and effective cost management. Over the half-year period, profit after tax grew by 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 145.14 lakh, showcasing a strengthening profitability profile.

Investor confidence appears to be growing, with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) increasing their stake in Bartronics to 1.68 per cent as of the September 2025 quarter. The company’s stock has demonstrated significant long-term value, delivering multibagger returns of 326 per cent over the past five years. With a market capitalization exceeding Rs 370 crore and a 52-week trading range between Rs 11 and Rs 24.74, Bartronics continues to solidify its position. The company's expertise in agritech, automation, and intelligent systems, serving over one million customers, positions it for continued growth and sustainable impact through technology.



