Bartronics India Limited Empanelled by Bank of Maharashtra as Corporate Business Correspondent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Bartronics India Limited, a leader in digital banking and financial inclusion solutions, has been officially appointed by Bank of Maharashtra as a Corporate Business Correspondent (CBC) for its Financial Inclusion Programme, under a five-year Service Level Agreement (SLA). This partnership underscores the bank's confidence in Bartronics' operational capabilities and its commitment to extending essential banking services to underserved populations across India.

Bartronics will establish biometric-enabled kiosks and customer service points (CSPs) in rural, semi-urban, urban, and metro locations, with a special focus on areas with limited or no access to formal banking. The agreement requires Bartronics to meet stringent service quality benchmarks and provide a Performance Bank Guarantee, ensuring reliable and secure delivery of banking services to millions of Indians. The company currently serves over 15 million people across 1,800 villages and plans to expand its network to 3,000 touchpoints within the next 6–9 months, adding 1,200 CSPs, primarily in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka. This expansion is expected to generate approximately ₹50 crore in revenue for Bartronics over the five-year term.

The initiative also promises significant social impact, creating 1,200 local jobs through trained CSP agents and enhancing access to financial products such as microinsurance and literacy programs. Bartronics remains dedicated to supporting the government's financial inclusion agenda and empowering communities by bridging the digital divide.

In addition to its core banking services, Bartronics is pursuing a strategic investment in Huwel Life Sciences, a molecular diagnostics firm, committing up to ₹50 crore to acquire an initial 15% stake, with an option to increase its holding by another 15%. This move aims to leverage Huwel's portfolio of over 100 diagnostic products—including the Quantiplus® TB Fast Detection Kit—and Bartronics' distribution network to support public health goals, particularly in tuberculosis elimination. The collaboration will also focus on joint research, new product launches, and expanding into international markets in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Bartronics reported net sales of ₹8.83 crore and a net profit of ₹0.45 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company achieved net sales of ₹40.04 crore and a net profit of ₹1.75 crore. The company has also relocated its registered and corporate offices within Hyderabad to Trendz Atria House, marking a new chapter in its growth journey.

Bartronics is a recognized name in digital banking, financial inclusion, and identity management technologies, with a growing presence in agritech, automation, and intelligent systems. The company supports over one million customers and is committed to delivering sustainable impact through technology-driven solutions.

