Bartronics India Limited with Bank of India showcase an innovative banking service programme with "Bank of India"

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19: Bartronics India Limited, a leading innovator in the fintech sector, announces its latest expansion drive with one of the largest public sector banks - Bank of India. As a part of their ongoing commitment to the financial inclusion and community development programme, the organization is already set to announce their initiative to tie with multiple banks to include the significant financial project for providing banking service to those who are not well to manage this in a community. This is also an expansion drive for community development in terms of banking literacy in our society.

With this expansion drive, it is estimated that about 100,000 customers will be served daily and they will be providing those customers with essential banking services. This will foster financial inclusion in that sector of the society where customers are not being served properly.

Announcing this collaboration drive with several banks, Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director of Batronics India Limited said, "We are excited about this collaboration with Bank of India and Madhyanchal Gramin Bank. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our efforts to provide accessible banking services to more people."

This partnership will allow the company to expand their operations into nearly 1000 additional sub-service areas. With this effort, it aims to serve a good number of customers in different areas.

Bartronics India Limited is a pioneering company in the fintech industry, dedicated to delivering innovative financial solutions and fostering inclusive growth. The mission of the organization is to provide accessible banking services and empower underserved communities through strategic partnerships and initiatives.

