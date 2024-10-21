Basilic Fly Studio Announces Strong Project Pipeline For Subsidiary One Of Us

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), one of the leading visual effects studios, has announced a strong project pipeline for its subsidiary, One of Us Limited, following the completion of its acquisition, as discussed in the recent board meeting.

The BFS subsidiary One of Us features a solid portfolio of ongoing and recently completed projects. Currently, the company holds an impressive order book valued at over £20 million, which spans feature films and TV series that include both completed and in-progress work.

Delivered in 2024

1. Beetlejuice

* Client: Warner Bros

* Location: London/Paris

* Description: A high-profile success for Warner Bros.

2. The Killer

- Client: Universal Pictures

- Location: Paris

- Description: John Woo remakes his own classic.

3. The Bridge

* Client: BBC/Disney+

* Location: London

* Description: Episode of the ever-popular sci-fi series.

In Production

1. Apple TV Drama

- Location: Paris

- Status: Delivering now, drama about the first celebrity chef.

2. Wheel of Time Season 3

* Client: Amazon/MGM

* Location: London

* Delivery Date: December 2024

3. Witcher Season 4

- Location: London/Paris

- Delivery Date: June 2025.

- Description: Penultimate season of the popular Netflix fantasy series.

4. Long-Running Paramount Action Franchise

* Location: London

5. Maggie Gyllenhaal Feature

- Location: Paris

- Description: Feature directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal for Warner Bros.

6. Feature from Oscar-Winning Director

* Location: London.

7. Nordic Dark Fantasy Feature

- Client: Netflix

- Location: Paris

- Description: Sequel to the Norwegian hit, featuring the hero creature at OOU.

8. The Immortal Man - Peaky Blinders

* Client: Netflix

* Location: Paris

* Feature: Film

Commenting on the performance, Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Basilic Fly Studio Limited said, "We are thrilled with the robust performance of One of Us following its successful acquisition. The impressive order book of over £20 million across features and tv series, spanning both completed and ongoing work, is a testament to the strength of our combined capabilities and the strategic alignment of our businesses. The high-profile projects delivered in 2024, such as Beetlejuice and The Killer, strengthen our status as one of the leading players in the global visual effects industry.

Looking ahead, our current production pipeline, which includes major projects like Wheel of Time and Witcher, continues to highlight the trust placed in us by leading studios and streaming platforms. We are confident that this momentum will drive significant growth and elevate our creative achievements in the VFX space. We are especially excited about the potential for expansion in key markets such as France with projects like Peaky Blinders and the upcoming Maggie Gyllenhaal Feature positioning us for continued success."

