Basilic Fly Studio Boosts Global Presence with Acquisition of Majority Stake in BAFTA and Emmy-Winning London VFX Studio, One of US

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Basilic Fly Studio Limited (BFS), one of the leading visual effects (VFX) studio, has announced a strategic acquisition of a 70 per cent stake in one of the premier London and Paris-based VFX studio, One of US Limited. This partnership unites two renowned studios known for their exceptional quality and innovative work in visual effects. The existing leadership team at One of US will continue to oversee daily operations to ensure smooth integration and continued excellence.

Over the last 5 years, BFS has worked with OOU on many of their most important projects, including:

* Bridgerton (Season 1 and 2)

* Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

* Napoleon

* Zone of Interest

* Luther: The Fallen Sun

This acquisition is set to deliver significant strategic benefits, including operational efficiencies, cost savings, and enhanced market competitiveness. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, BFS and One of US aim to advance their technological capabilities and broaden creative horizons, particularly in new emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). Clients of both companies will benefit from an expanded talent pool of over 900 artists, state-of-the-art technologies, and proprietary tools, ensuring the delivery of innovative and high-quality visual effects.

Commenting on the performance, Balakrishnan, Managing Director & CEO of Basilic Fly Studio Limited said, "I am delighted to announce our acquisition of a majority stake in One of US. Since Basilicfly's inception, our journey has been driven by a passion to build a global presence in the film, TV, and streaming industries. This acquisition marks a strategic milestone in our pursuit of excellence and innovation. Our proactive expansion into new markets, emerging technologies, and geographies has not only strengthened our resilience but also positioned us for unprecedented growth and leadership in the global VFX arena.

The incredible talent and creativity of the One of US team have always inspired us, and I am confident that we can now work even more closely together. I am sure that this partnership will lead to extraordinary success and groundbreaking work in the VFX industry."

Rachael Penfold, CEO & co-founder of One of US Limited, echoed these sentiments: "The film industry is full of challenges, and VFX is often front line - inventing new ways to realise the creative appetites and imaginations of filmmakers and creators alike. The opportunity to combine with a fast-growing studio like BFS - working closely with Balakrishnan, Yogalakshmi and their fantastic leadership team is very exciting for us. It allows us to expand in ways we would not easily achieve on our own. We will bring together our brilliant and talented teams, offering a greater diversity of choice within the sector and more exciting opportunities into the hands of our artists. This will be a powerful and agile offering, at a time when the industry is transforming itself, and engaging with the work requires new and innovative thinking. On a day-to-day basis, it will remain business usual, with myself and the founders overseeing the London studio, and Emmanuel Pichereau providing leadership in Paris.

This strategic collaboration is set to inspire and nurture the next generation of VFX artists, setting new industry standards and benefiting the broader entertainment community.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor