Baweja Studios Romantic Comedy 'Khwabon Ka Jhamela' To Premiere Exclusively On JioCinema From 8th November

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: Baweja Studios Limited is excited to announce the exclusive premiere of its highly anticipated romantic comedy, "Khwabon Ka Jhamela," set to stream on JioCinema from 8th November. Directed by the talented Danish Aslam, this delightful film features a captivating cast, including Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta, promising audiences an engaging blend of humour and heartfelt moments.

"Khwabon Ka Jhamela" tells the story of love, dreams, and the unpredictable nature of relationships, offering viewers a unique perspective on romance in today's world. The film is expected to resonate with audiences of all ages, making it a perfect addition to Baweja Studios diverse portfolio. With quality storytelling and production excellence, utilizing state-of-the-art facilities and a skilled crew to bring this vibrant narrative to life. The combination of a talented cast and a visionary director aims to create a memorable cinematic experience for viewers.

After successfully distributing "Vettaiyan: The Hunter", starring the two superstars, Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan across North India and with 'Mrs.', starring Sanya Malhotra creating waves across festivals in New York, Melbourne, Palm Springs and Tallin, followed up by this film it further showcases Baweja Studios commitment to pushing the boundaries of growth and diversification across mediums.

Harman Baweja, Promotor & Managing Director Of Baweja Studios Limited, expressed, "As we prepare to launch 'Khwabon Ka Jhamela,' I am filled with excitement and pride for what our team has accomplished. This romantic comedy, directed by the talented Danish Aslam, beautifully captures the complexities of love and relationships in a light-hearted manner. With a remarkable cast led by Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta, we believe that this film will resonate with audiences of all ages, offering a blend of humour and warmth that is sure to entertain. Streaming exclusively on JioCinema from 8th November, we are eager to reach viewers across the country and beyond.

This project reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality content that not only entertains but also connects with people on a deeper level. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the making of 'Khwabon Ka Jhamela'from our dedicated crew to the talented actors who brought this story to life. We are excited to embark on this journey with our audience, and I am confident that 'Khwabon Ka Jhamela' will become a cherished addition to their cinematic experiences."

