Bayer and Crystal in partnership to launch Curbix Pro & Kollar for the benefit of Indian Paddy Growers

New Delhi [India], June 27: Bayer CropScience and Crystal Crop Protection Limited came together in 2018 to embark on a collaborative project to enhance the productivity of rice and cotton farmers in India. Under this collaboration, Bayer provided Crystal access to newer innovations, and Crystal, based on their manufacturing and development strength, helped bring new solutions to the Indian market. Today, Bayer CropScience and Crystal Crop Protection Limited have launched the product, Curbix Pro and Kollar, respectively, to aid farmers in tackling plant hoppers, ensuring that the best crop protection practices are implemented.

Through this partnership, Bayer and Crystal have provided Indian farmers with solutions to build effective crop protection programs and create strong resistance against pests. As India is the world's second-largest producer and the largest exporter of rice, farmer needs and crop dynamics in India differ from large-scale agricultural operations in Western countries. One of the main reasons for crop loss in paddy cultivation is pest attacks. Paddy fields essentially are infested by two types of paddy hoppers Brown Plant Hopper or White Backed Plant Hopper which can lead to huge crop loss*. To tackle this issue, Bayer and Crystal will provide farmers with an innovative product, having a unique combination of dual active ingredients against plant hoppers. With this dual action, farmers will be able to ensure lesser crop losses, leading to higher yields.

Speaking on the launch, Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, Country Divisional Head, Crop Science Division of Bayer for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka said, "The importance of rice to India and even the world's food security needs cannot be overstated. What impacts rice, impacts the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers. Our expertise lies in creating innovative solutions and in building collaborative ecosystems that help deliver the best value to our growers. Curbix Pro will surely be a significant value addition to our vast portfolio targeted at enhancing farmer yields and income."

"It is another momentous occasion for us to successfully launch Kollar co-developed with Bayer Crop Science. This new offering is a milestone for Crystal's enhancing R&D capabilities, which will support paddy farmers to enhance their profitability. With this, Crystal now has a very strong and value-driven portfolio for the full crop cycle of paddy crop," said Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection Limited.

* http://www.knowledgebank.irri.org/training/fact-sheets/pest-management/insects/item/planthopper#:~:text=What%20it%20does,Neither%20disease%20can%20be%20cured

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Crystal Crop Protection Ltd is an R&D-based crop solution company with a wide range of crop protection, seeds and farm mechanization products. The company works closely with the Indian farming community towards improving farm profitability & sustainability by offering seed-to-harvest solutions. It has integrated operations, from undertaking R&D to manufacturing and delivering products to farmers across India through its extensive distribution network. For more information, please visit www.crystalcropprotection.com

