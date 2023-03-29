Bayer strengthens Assam healthcare system, instals oxygen plant at Guwahati medical college

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 29 : A medical-grade oxygen plant with 500 LPM (litres of oxygen per minute) capacity, set up at the Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, was dedicated to the people of Assam on Wednesday.

The state's Health and Family Welfare minister Keshab Mahanta was present on the occasion.

Bayer, a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of healthcare and agriculture, has set up the oxygen plant at the hospital, in partnership with LabourNet as part of its CSR initiative.

GMCH is the largest tertiary care hospital with 2500 beds, catering to a population of over ten lakh people in Guwahati and patients from neighbouring districts.

"The plant will provide an adequate oxygen supply to meet the hospital's demand, enabling it to provide high-quality healthcare services to the community," a release stated on Wednesday.

When operated for 8 hours a day, the plant can produce 202,500 litres of oxygen in a year, equivalent to 1,800 oxygen cylinders.

"The government's aim is to provide affordable healthcare to every citizen of Assam and is equipping state-run hospitals with modern critical equipment like oxygen plants to meet any future eventuality," said Mahanta.

Speaking on the launch, Rachana Panda, vice-president, and country head, Communications, Public Affairs, Sustainability and CSE, Bayer South Asia, said, "Bayer has a long-standing reputation as a healthcare pioneer and is collaborating closely with multiple partners to enhance the public health infrastructure of the country. As part of this endeavour, we are delighted to support the Assam government's efforts to establish essential health infrastructure such as oxygen plants in public hospitals. The oxygen plant will also contribute to achieving the government's objective of providing cost-effective and high-quality healthcare in rural and underserved areas."

Apart from GMCH in Assam, Bayer has also set up oxygen plants in the Sambalpur district of Odisha, Raichur district of Karnataka, and Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor