BBG Bangaru Talli Pravinya Purskar & Elite Awards For National Rank and State Rank Students

BBG Bangaru Talli Pravinya Purskar Awards & BBG Bangaru Talli Elite Awards

Organise 4th National Awards Ceremony Igniting and nurturing hidden talents

New Delhi (India), September 26: BBG is especially proud of its contribution to changing the lives of nearly 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 girl children in our twin states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through its “Bangaru Talli” programs.

BBG is an award-winning plotted land development company and one of the fastest-growing real estate companies. BBG has over one lakh customers and has successfully completed over 225 plotted land development projects in Shadnagar, Sadashivpet, Yadadiri, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, and other prominent locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

We are planning more programs and awards shows like:

BBG Bangaru Talli Pravinya Purskar Awards

BBG Bangaru Talli elite awards to anchorage students especially girls, to get motivate for better knowledge, better future and better life.

With associated with SEMS Olympaid Foundation, SEMS Foundation is founded with the aim of improving learning outcomes among school going children. SEMS NATIONAL OLYMPIAD is the key initiative towards this goal. The Foundation conducts its premier SEMS OLYMPIAD test in order to promote analytical & critical thinking, application of class room knowledge and prepares children for the competitive exams they will face in the future. SEMS Foundation shares the vision of millions of parents who wishes for pursuit of excellence and wishes to inculcate the same habit of pursuit of excellence in the children.

SEMS OLYMPIAD National Awards: SEMS national olympiad for the year 2022-23 has been successfully conducted recently. This is the 4th in our streak of highly successful olympiads involving lakhs of students from all over the country. To felicitate the top ranked students, teachers, Correspondents and Schools we are conducting awards ceremony and we would like to invite you to be a part of this holy education mission.

BBG conducting and the same time participating in these types of programs to following few points

·Since we had started BBG Bangaru Talli program in Telangana state truly fantastic response from students as we as the parents.

·We also focusing on awareness about our activities in other cities as well for future steps.

·BBG always welcome programs which is focused on girl’s educations and they better future, these are the main reason where we as BBG Bangaru Talli came up with two category awards like:

BBG Bangaru Talli Pravinya Purskar Awards

BBG Bangaru Talli Elite Awards

The mission of the BBG Bangaru Talli is just not to provide education to these girls, but also to ensure that they can avail stable jobs to support themselves in the future.

