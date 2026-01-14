BCCL IPO Allotment Status: Here's How to Check Share Allotment on BSE and NSE; Latest GMP

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) IPO was subscribed by 146.39 times during the three-day bidding window between January 9 and January 1, 2026. The Rs 1,071.11 crore IPO made a record as no issue was subscribed so much in recent years as it received 90.31 lakh bids. Previously, Waaree Energy IPO received 82.65 lakh subscriptions.

According to data, investors purchased 50,93,16,75,600 shares at the upper price band of Rs 23. This means the total bid value reached approximately Rs 1.17 lakh crore. Despite the turmoil in the stock market, investors from all walks of life participated enthusiastically.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the bidding process, with the IPO being subscribed to 311 times in this category. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) also placed bids 258 times. The retail investor category was oversubscribed 49 times. Shares reserved for employees received 5 times the bids, while existing shareholders oversubscribed 87 times.

The Bharat Coking Coal IPO has been priced in a band of Rs 21 to Rs 23 per share, with a face value of Rs 10 per share. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 23 with a lot size of 600 shares by investing a minimum amount of Rs 13.500. The allotment date is today, Wednesday (January 14), while the tentative listing date is on January 16.

How to Check BCCL IPO Share Allotment Status on NSE

1. Visit the official website of NSE at www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

3. Select Symbol BHARATCOAL

4. Enter PAN card number and Application No.

5. Press submit to check the shares allotment status.

How to Check BCCL IPO Share Allotment Status on BSE

1. Visit the website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select issue type as Equity

3. Issue Name as 'Bharat Coking Coal Limited'

4. Enter application number or PAN number

5. Click on "I'm not a robot"

6. Click on Search to check the share allotment status

BCCL IPO GMP

According to Investorgain.com, the BCCL's shares are trading at a premium of Rs 13.40, or 58.26%, in the grey market premium (GMP) on Wednesday, January 14, at 9:32 AM. The estimated listing of BCCL shares is likely Rs 36.40 over the band price of Rs 23.

About BCCL

Bharat Coking Coal is India's largest producer of coking coal. It is the country's only source of high-quality prime coking coal, a crucial raw material for steelmaking. According to the company's offer documents, the company had estimated reserves of approximately 7.91 billion tonnes of coking coal by April 2024. This represents approximately 21.5% of India's total coking coal resources.