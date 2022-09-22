BCCM launches Mentoring Club to support and enhance skilling

Organises seminar on Upskilling and Reskilling for Tourism and Hospitality in India

September 22: It has been a challenge for the hospitality industry to hire the right person for the right job. The job aspirants lack the basic skills needed for the rapidly evolving hospitality sectors and for better employment opportunities.

The British Columbia College of Management recently organised a seminar on ‘Upskilling and Reskilling for Tourism and Hospitality in India’ at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi to launch the BCCM Mentoring Club.

BCCM Mentoring Club is spearheaded by a team of experts from diverse fields who will share their rich experiences and bridge the gap in knowledge, skills and attitude for future generations.

The Club is a platform where the mentees can benefit from the experience of the mentors. The mentors would upload a generic video on their niche areas of mentoring on the Club’s YouTube channel. Mentees can access all these videos without limitations. The mentees can then interact with their mentors on a one-to-one basis at regular intervals.

‘The objective of this awareness event was to help various institutes, colleges, and the industry to implement the Skill India program modules as prescribed by the HRD Ministry and Ministry of Skill Development as per the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” said Mr Deepak Jha, CEO – BCCM,

The panellists for the panel discussion comprised:

Mr Sahil Seth, IRS Officer, GOI

Mr Rajan Bahadur, CEO, THSC

Mr S S Banga, Chairman Victora Industries

Mr Prawal Chaudhary, Chairman, Atharva Hotels and Resorts

Mr Ranjeet Khattar, CA, MD, R. Khattar & Associates

“During the pandemic, the industry reskilled itself through digitalisation and focused on home deliveries and other out of the box ideas. Skill is the key to cope with all adverse scenarios. The BCCM Mentoring Club will help in imparting advanced skill training to the students,” said Mr Rajan Bahadur.

“Skilling should be a continuous process. Reskilling is needed to keep pace with the growing needs of the industry and with our international counterparts. BCCM’s initiative of setting up a Mentoring Club is the need of the hour,” said Mr Sahil Seth, Joint Commissioner – GST, Customs & Narcotics.

British Columbia College of Management (BCCM), the brainchild of Mr. Deepak Jha and his associates, was incepted earlier this year. The key thought leaders and advisors comprise experienced and seasoned experts from the hospitality and education sectors who have been instrumental in identifying the needs of the hospitality industry.

BCCM offers professional courses that aim at internationalisation of education, skill-based programs for enhanced job opportunities, and exit options at different levels to allow for flexibility in learning. Students are assured of 100% placement both in India and abroad. This multi-pronged approach to hospitality education involves benchmarking courses and pedagogy with those of the best colleges and universities in the world.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor