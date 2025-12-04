BD and INS Celebrate Nursing Excellence at the 13th Annual INS National Conference 2025

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], December 4: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) in partnership with Infusion Nursing Society (INS) India successfully concluded the 13th Annual National Conference 2025, bringing together nursing leaders, clinicians, academicians, and healthcare innovators from across the country. The theme of the conference was 'Lines of Care, Lifelines of Change: Advancing Infusion Practice for a Resilient Tomorrow'. Since 2010 BD India/South Asia has been partnering with INS India in upgrading and training of HCPs on best practices in Infusion therapy and dissemination of clinical evidences. This year's participation is a testament to our shared commitment with INS India towards elevating infusion therapy practices in India.

The 13th Annual INS National Conference 2025 highlighted the critical role of infusion nursing in shaping the future of healthcare. The conference saw participation from over 600 delegates in person and more than 2000 online attendees. It served as a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and recognition of excellence in infusion therapy practices. As the nursing community continues to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes, events like this conference will remain pivotal in advancing the profession and fostering a safer, more resilient healthcare ecosystem.

Col. Binu Sharma, President, INS said, "INS India hosted yet another highly successful Conference, the 13th annual event at Pune. The conference had excellent deliberations, fresh perspective, inspirational stories and highly engaged presence of Nursing Professionals and other Healthcare Leaders. Preconference Leadership Challenge and Skillathons further added to the learning." She further added, "The long-standing BD Mastermind quiz and recently launched flagship event INSPIRE that saw participation from 100+ hospitals , infused the team with energy and enthusiasm."

Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said "Our continued collaboration with INS over the years underscores the shared commitment to transform vascular access practices, promote clinical excellence, and foster a culture of continuous learning and professional development among nursing professionals. This is aligned with our focus on improving patient safety and driving innovation, with like-minded partners aligned with our purpose of advancing the world of health."

This year's conference placed special spotlight on two flagship national programs jointly conducted by BD India and INS - the long-standing BD Mastermind Quiz, and the newly launched BD INSPIRE Quality Improvement Program, that aptly reflects BD India and INS's shared commitment to elevating infusion therapy and shaping a safer, smarter, and more resilient healthcare ecosystem.

