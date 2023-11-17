BD India Installs its First Spectral Cell Sorter with High-Speed Cell Imaging in South Asia

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 17: To celebrate the inauguration of its first image enabled high-speed spectral flow cytometry sorting facility in South Asia, BD Life Sciences-Biosciences, a segment of BD (Becton Dickinson and Company) in association with Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT-Jodhpur) conducted a scientific exchange event recently at IIT Jodhpur.

BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter with BD CellView™ Image Technology and BD SpectralFX™ Technology, is the first spectral flow cytometer sorter with sort capable image analysis. The BD FACSDiscover S8 has the potential to reshape research practices in the country as it brings applications in the areas such as gene therapy, cancer immunology, stem cell research etc. and many other areas of research in biology.

Commenting on the launch, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "The BD FACSDiscover™ S8 technology represents an exciting next chapter in the BD legacy of flow cytometry innovation, and we look forward to now delivering the BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter to customers across India and South Asia empower their novel applications and potentially life-changing discoveries. I am confident that aligned with our commitment to advancing the world of health, the BD FACSDiscover S8 will provide immense benefit to research, biopharma, and biotech laboratories in the country."

The BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter has been featured at the CYTO 2023 conference, May 20-24 in Montreal and on the cover of SCIENCE magazine. It is a landmark product that expands the power of cell analysis and sorting to new dimensions by combining spectral flow cytometry with real-time spatial and morphological insights-empowering our scientists to address previously impossible-to-answer questions.

Present at the occasion, Puneet Talwar, Business Director- India/ South Asia, BD Lifesciences - Biosciences added, "BD FACSDiscover™ S8 is a revolutionary innovation in the field of Flow cytometry. This innovative technology will provide real time imaging and spectral sorting capabilities to scientific fraternity in India, which will enable them to transcend newer boundaries of research. IIT-Jodhpur has taken a pioneering step to get the first BD BD FACSDiscover™ S8 in South Asia installed in their FACS Facility. We eagerly look forward to providing this landmark technology to other well-known research Institutes of India soon."

BD FACSDiscover™ S8 Cell Sorter combines flow cytometry data with spatial and morphological insights to obtain detailed information about cells that was previously invisible in traditional flow cytometry experiments. The technology enables answering complex biological questions, such as how cells grow, function and interact, or to study exact locations of viruses or proteins within a cell, all at a highly accelerated pace.

Using the Stanford patent and expertise of Herzenberg et al, BD Biosciences introduced the first ever commercial FACS instrument in 1974 and has remained at the forefront of flow cytometry since.

More information is available at bdbiosciences.com/S8.

Flow Cytometry is a process used to sort, separate, and examine microscopic particles, such as cells and chromosomes. It plays an important role in clinical diagnostics and research. BD offers a growing portfolio of Flow Cytometry instruments for leukemia/lymphoma phenotyping, stem cell research, immunology, and CD4 testing.

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.

