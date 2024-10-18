BD Security Limited Files DRHP On NSE Emerge For IPO

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: BD Security Limited (BDS, The company), one of the leading providers of security services & Telecom O&M, has announced its plans to enter the primary market with an IPO. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with NSE Emerge in preparation for the IPO. The company plans to issue 44,56,000 fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

As the company advances with its IPO plans, the funds raised will be for meeting its working capital needs and general corporate purposes. The capital raised will support the company's strategic objectives, strengthen its competitive position and drive growth.

For the period ended 31st March 2024, The company reported Revenue of Rs 11,859.20 Lakhs and EBITDA of Rs 1,424.69 Lakhs & PAT Rs 801.87 Lakhs.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About BD Security Limited:

BD Security Limited, established in 2006, is one of the leading providers of security and operations & maintenance services in India. With over 17 years of industry experience, BD Security offers comprehensive security solutions, including manned guarding and electronic surveillance, serving over 250 clients across sectors such as banking, telecom, healthcare, and government.

