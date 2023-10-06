beatXP Ventures into the World of True Wireless Stereo, Launches its First Range of 4 Xpods in the Market

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 6: beatXP, the fitness technology brand owned by Pristyn Care, is thrilled to announce its foray into the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds market. It has introduced an impressive range of products meticulously crafted to elevate the user's auditory experience. The XPods deliver unparalleled clarity in highs, mids, and bass, pushing the boundaries of what wireless in-ear earphones can achieve. These top-tier TWS earbuds are the result of precise engineering, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit, perfect for extended hours of immersive listening. The new product line includes:

Wave XPods: Immerse yourself in an exhilarating 50 hours of playtime, where music comes to life with unprecedented clarity. This earbud will redefine audio excellence with Environmental Noise Cancellation, offering an escape into your world. Enjoy seamless calls with BT v5.3 and quad microphones. Gamers will love the 40ms Low Latency Gaming Mode. With 11mm drivers, expect dynamic sound and deep bass. They're unstoppable with IPX5 Water Resistance. Fast Type C charging gets you ready in no time. Stay connected with BT 5.3 for instant pairing. Plus, control tasks on the go with simple tapping. Elevate your audio with Vibe XPods.

Vibe XPods: Immerse yourself in 60 hours of uninterrupted music with Vibe XPods. Enjoy lag-free gaming with the dedicated Gaming Mode and elevate your calls with enhanced Bluetooth v5.3 and quad microphones. Experience top-tier sound quality powered by 11mm drivers. Fast Type-C charging ensures you're always ready. Designed for daily adventures, they're IPX5 Water Resistant. Effortlessly control music and calls with intuitive touch commands and voice assistance. Tune XPods: your ultimate daily audio companion, combining exceptional performance and convenience.

Tune XPods: With an impressive 50 hours of uninterrupted playtime, these earbuds redefine your music experience. They offer crystal clear audio through premium Bluetooth technology with Environmental Noise Cancellation. Effortless calling is guaranteed with Bluetooth v5.3 and quad microphones. Expect deeper bass, extra clarity, and the best audio thanks to the dynamic 10mm drivers. These earbuds are built for unstoppable adventures with their IPX5 Water Resistance. Stay seamlessly connected with BT 5.3's instant pairing, and enjoy fast charging through Type-C. Plus, experience seamless control and connectivity through touch commands and voice assistance.

Pulse XPods: Introducing the Pulse XPods - a true audio powerhouse. These earbuds provide an impressive 40 hours of continuous playtime, making them your ideal musical companion all day long. Elevate your gaming experience with low-latency Gaming Mode for lag-free entertainment. With cutting-edge AI ENC (Artificial Intelligence Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, the XPods ensure unmatched call clarity by blocking out background noise. They feature Bluetooth v5.3 for seamless connectivity and hassle-free calling. Thanks to dynamic 10mm drivers, you'll enjoy a deeper, more dynamic bass for an exceptional musical journey. But that's not all-the Pulse XPods are also IPX5 water-resistant, making them your ultimate adventure partner. They support Type C fast charging, and their touch control and voice assistance feature allows you to manage calls and music effortlessly with a simple tap. Elevate your audio experience with the Pulse XPods, where innovation meets exceptional sound quality.

Commenting on the launch Ashish Dhuvan, Business Director, beatXP said, "At beatXP, our unwavering commitment has always been to deliver extraordinary audio experiences. Through our Wave XPods, Vibe XPods, Tune XPods and Pulse XPods, we're establishing an entirely new standard within the TWS earbud market. These products epitomize our dedication to innovation, quality, and user-centric design. We're all about crafting immersive audio moments. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology, powerful drivers, and meticulous design, we've created earbuds that cater to every facet of our users' lives. Whether you're a passionate music lover, a dedicated gamer, or someone who values crystal-clear calls, beatXP's XPods series has been meticulously crafted to meet your every need."

The brand is targeting the age group of 18-35 years including working professionals, gamers, and fitness enthusiasts among others.

Aziz Alam Business Director, beatXP said, "We have observed substantial growth in India's TWS market. According to Counterpoint's research, the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds market in India saw a remarkable 34% year-on-year (YoY) expansion in the second quarter of 2023. Furthermore, the report predicts a strong 41% year-on-year (YoY) growth for the country's TWS market. Given these promising trends, we view this as an opportune moment to be in this industry. Our aspiration is to secure a market share of at least 10% by the end of the next year."

Don't miss out on these exclusive launch prices for the TWS XPOD series! The Vibe XPOD is now available at an unbeatable price of only Rs 999 (MRP of Rs 3,499), offering incredible affordability. Additionally, you can grab the Wave and Tune models for just Rs 999 (MRP of Rs 3,899) and Rs 899 (MRP of Rs. 3,499) respectively. The Pulse XPOD is also a steal at just Rs. 799 (MRP of Rs 3,299). Be sure to visit www.beatxp.com or explore Amazon during the Great Indian Festival Sale, which begins on October 8th, 2023, to take advantage of these fantastic offers. Don't miss this chance to get top-notch TWS earphones at amazing prices!

