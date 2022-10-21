Become a Future-Ready HR Leader: XLRI VIL launches Batch 3 of the Building Future CHROs Programme with Emeritus

As the business landscape evolves with new market realities, disruptive technologies, work-from-home as the 'new normal', and managing teams virtually, the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) has become intrinsically complex.

The new-age CHROs need to be agile in thinking and strategic in their approach towards building innovative HR practices resulting in a long-lasting shared workforce resilience. With a passion for academic excellence, XLRI, consistently recognised as the foremost Institution in Human Resource Management in India, is launching the third batch of the on December 30, 2022.

Rated as 4.4/5 by past learners, this high-impact ten-month executive certificate programme is the perfect step for aspiring, new, and experienced CHROs and business leaders to transcend their leadership role from managing talent operations into being strategic partners in the C-suite enabling, driving, and scaling business growth.

According to Quantum Workplace, 2021, 33 per cent of executives see the gap between employee engagement and performance management as the greatest barrier to business success. The programme is suited for senior professionals who want to upskill in HR to take strategic decisions. The ten-month online programme, delivered by distinguished faculty from XLRI, would upskill learners with a people-centric view of managing human resources across domains, including acquisition, retention, competency mapping, job evaluation, and HR analytics.

The high-rigour curriculum is spread over 11 modules with real-world case studies, hands-on capstone project and simulations, and a two-day campus immersion that equips professionals with the latest ongoings in the corporate world and enhances their decision-making capability.

The programme also offers an immersive learning experience through its focus on shaping people management practices aligned with contemporary modules on HR in the context of industry 4.0, emerging forms of work such as GIG and WFH, DEI (Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion), and HR analytics.

Participants will be adept at handling the micro and macro-level aspects of human resource management to enable their organisation to achieve workforce resilience, business productivity, and competitive advantage.

Commenting on the , Programme Directors, Dr M. Srimannarayana, Professor, Human Resource Management & Dr L. Gurunathan, Associate Professor, Human Resource Management & Strategic Management at XLRI, said, "This programme will enable participants to acquire the essential HR functional expertise and strategic leadership abilities to be an effective CHRO. Prepare to drive strategic growth across talent development, performance monitoring, incentives, change management, business transformation and more to effectively develop a people-practice that is agile and future-ready."

Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus added, "Current market realities have made the role of a CHRO extremely complex. Managing virtual teams, disruptive technologies, and work-from-home as the 'new normal' can be a daunting exercise. According to recent industry reports, 91% of Indian business leaders agree that inclusive workplace culture is vital to the success of their business. Therefore, led by the renowned XLRI faculty, we at Emeritus are pleased to launch the third batch of this programme, which has been meticulously curated to prepare learners for tomorrow's people leadership challenges in a disruptive world. It will enable participants to drive strategic growth across critical decisions relating to talent development, performance management, incentives, change management, business transformation and more."

The third batch commences on December 30th and since admissions are on a first-come, first-serve basis, apply soon to reserve the seat. This is delivered by Emeritus through a digital-first, seamless learning, and high-engagement experience. for more details and apply soon to develop and lead a roadmap that outlines, leverages, and utilises human resource capabilities for professional and business success.

