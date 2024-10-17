BEF Super100 Groups of Bharat Economic Forum to uniquely drive the Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 17: The Bharat Economic Forum (BEF) is proud to announce the launch of its BEF Super100 Groups, a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering leadership, innovation, and collaboration across industries, both within India and globally. The BEF Super100 Group is an exclusive, geographically-distributed network of leaders and visionaries, uniquely designed to drive India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by the time of its 100th Independence Day and Localization of Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) initiated by the United Nations in India.

In addition to launching the BEF Super100 Group, BEF will also be awarding the Viksit Bharat Leaders at its prestigious BEF Annual Summit on December 22, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, India. The event will bring together eminent personalities from various industries, all of whom have made significant contributions to India's development. The awards will be industry-specific, and the nominees will be shortlisted by a distinguished jury panel consisting of former bureaucrats, industrialists, entrepreneurs, and social impact leaders.

BEF Super100 Groups: The Backbone of Bharat Economic Forum

Each BEF Super100 Group will serve as a building block for Bharat Economic Forum, contributing to the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat. These groups will play a key role in accelerating local economic development, promoting sustainable business practices, and fostering innovation. The main unique selling point (USP) of the BEF Super100 Group is that no two members share the same industry or expertise, thereby optimizing cross-collaboration and holistic development opportunities.

What is the BEF Super100 Group?

The BEF Super100 Group is a flagship initiative of Bharat Economic Forum, structured as a network of regional chapters across the world. Each group consists of up to 100 leaders from diverse industries and backgrounds. The goal is to bring together individuals with different expertise and interests from the same geography, promoting collaboration to address local and global challenges, with a shared vision of a developed India.

Manish Patel, the Founder & Chairman of Bharat Economic Forum, emphasizes the significance of these localized Super100 groups, stating, "These groups will play a key role in celebrating the 100th Independence Day of India as a Developed Nation. By integrating diverse leaders from different industries, we will not only contribute to national development but also influence global trends through our work. Each group will reflect local flavors and cultural nuances, ensuring that we address the unique challenges and opportunities of every region."

Each BEF Super100 Group is designed to serve as a platform for members to:

* Collaborate regularly on projects, initiatives, and ventures aimed at contributing toward sustainable development.

* Engage socially and build strong networks, meeting often for both work and leisure, ensuring a bond among members.

* Work together on initiatives related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Industry 4.0, and more, contributing toward India's economic and social advancement.

Key Features of BEF Super100 Groups

* Geographically Based: Each group is based on a regional chapter, making it easy for members from the same geography to connect and collaborate.

* Maximum 100 Members: Each BEF Super100 Group can accommodate up to 100 members, ensuring an exclusive and highly focused group experiences.

* No Identical Leaders: No two members of a BEF Super100 Group can belong to the same industry or have identical interests, ensuring cross-industry collaboration.

* One Group Per Person: Each person can only be a member of one BEF Super100 Group during their lifetime, but they have the option to request a transfer every 100 days if needed.

Benefits of Joining a BEF Super100 Group

Members of a BEF Super100 Group enjoy numerous benefits that position them as key players in the future of India's growth. These include:

* Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Members have access to like-minded individuals across industries, fostering valuable business relationships and partnerships.

* Leadership Development: As part of the BEF Super100 network, members are exposed to opportunities for personal and professional growth through mentorship, workshops, and forums.

* Collaborative Projects: Super100 members work together on regional and global projects aligned with Bharat Economic Forum's goals, contributing to India's progress on multiple fronts.

* Access to Global Platforms: Through BEF's global network, Super100 members can participate in international forums, industry conferences, and leadership summits.

* Recognition and Awards: Members will be automatically eligible for the Viksit Bharat Leadership Award and other recognitions, based on their contributions and accomplishments.

Understanding the Three Types of Fees in Bharat Economic Forum

The Bharat Economic Forum (BEF) is dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and leadership among individuals and organizations aiming for a developed India by its 100th Independence Day. To achieve this vision, BEF operates through a structured membership framework, which includes various fees associated with its services. This article outlines the three primary types of fees in BEF: Profile Evaluation Fees, Annual Membership Fees, and Award Nomination Fees.

1. Profile Evaluation Fees

What is Profile Evaluation?

The Profile Evaluation process is designed to assess the qualifications and expertise of potential members interested in joining the Bharat Economic Forum. This evaluation helps ensure that each member brings unique value to the organization, facilitating diverse perspectives and fostering effective collaboration.

Purpose of the Fee

The Profile Evaluation Fee supports the costs associated with the assessment process, including administrative expenses and the resources required for the thorough evaluation of each applicant's background and achievements. This fee is essential for maintaining the quality and integrity of the BEF member network.

Benefits of Profile Evaluation

* Quality Assurance: By implementing a rigorous evaluation process, BEF ensures that only qualified individuals become members.

* Tailored Opportunities: Successful applicants receive access to specialized programs, projects, and networks that align with their expertise and interests.

* Enhanced Collaboration: Evaluated profiles enable BEF to form groups with complementary skills, driving effective teamwork and innovative solutions.

2. Annual Membership Fees

What is the Annual Membership Fee?

The Annual Membership Fee is a recurring charge that members pay each year to maintain their membership status in the Bharat Economic Forum. This fee contributes to the operational costs of BEF, including events, resources, and support services provided to members.

Purpose of the Fee

This fee allows BEF to sustain its programs, initiatives, and networking opportunities for members. It helps cover the costs of organizing workshops, seminars, and summits, which are crucial for members' professional growth and collaboration.

Benefits of Membership

* Networking Opportunities: Members gain access to a vast network of like-minded professionals across various industries.

* Knowledge Sharing: Members can participate in workshops, webinars, and forums to enhance their skills and stay updated on industry trends.

* Exclusive Events: Annual membership includes invitations to exclusive events, summits, and recognition ceremonies, where members can connect with industry leaders and influencers.

3. Award Nomination Fees

What is the Award Nomination Fee?

The Award Nomination Fee is charged to individuals or organizations that wish to nominate themselves or others for the prestigious awards given by BEF. These awards recognize exceptional contributions to India's development and align with the organization's mission.

Purpose of the Fee

The Award Nomination Fee helps cover the administrative costs involved in processing nominations, including the review and selection process by the jury panel. This ensures that the evaluation is conducted fairly and efficiently.

Benefits of Award Nomination

* Recognition: Award recipients gain significant recognition for their achievements, enhancing their reputation and credibility.

* Inspiration: Awards motivate individuals and organizations to strive for excellence and contribute meaningfully to society.

* Networking: Nominees and awardees have the opportunity to connect with influential figures in their industries, fostering collaboration and growth.

Join the Movement

By becoming a member of the BEF Super100 Group or nominating yourself for the Viksit Bharat Leadership Award, you are not just joining an elite networkyou are becoming part of a movement that aims to transform India and set a new benchmark for global development. With a strong foundation in technology, sustainability, and innovation, the Bharat Economic Forum offers leaders from all industries an opportunity to create a tangible, lasting impact.

For more information: Visit www.bharateconomicforum.org

Contact: BEF Support Team

Email: support@bharateconomicforum.org, bharateconomicforum@gmail.com

Phone: +91-9266114256, +91-9304125236

