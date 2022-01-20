beGalileo, the Mathematical Thinking & Cognitive Capability Building Program signs up Sania Mirza as Brand Ambassador

Early Childhood Mathematical Thinking brand beGalileo has signed up Sania Mirza as it's brand ambassador.

The ace athlete's association is aimed at augmenting awareness about the brand & it's relevance during child's early years, among discerning parents and helping them take right decisions for their child's success in life.

Sania, as former world no 1, Time's 100 most influential people in the world and recipient of India's third highest civilian award to name a few- is an inspiration for millions in India & across the world.

"World tennis & professional sports has helped me achieve almost every recognition & award for myself, my family & my country but now I am also entering an arena where my success will firmly help me win the championship of life. My association with beGalileo couldn't have come at better time as I start to think for my child's learning & upbringing and for an innovative & popular brand like beGalileo as they leapfrogs as game-changer in young kid's learning," Mirza shared in a statement.

Vivek Shaurya, co-founder beGalileo, said that Sania has been a role model over the years not just for Indians but across the world, her influence across youngsters, young aspirational mothers - as a mother & inspirational figure- is only becoming more pervasive & prominent. He hoped that she will help them put the brand in the 'zone' when parents look for that 'one' option that will aid their child with core foundational & cognitive skills to stay ahead in life.

CarveNiche Technologies, which owns beGalileo, said in a statement that Sania's achievements & her continued stint in world tennis as a young, keenly involved mother is an ideal inspiration for parents & kids. beGalileo is co-founded by Avneet Makkar & Vivek Shaurya and currently sales across 24 countries including US, UK, India, Middle-east, Africa, Asia, ANZ & Europe. Apart from training math Olympiad champions, also claims the youngest TEDex speaker in the world from among beGalileo kids'.

beGalileo is a unique mathematical thinking program for formative years of a child which used math, logic & coding in a synchronised curriculum, with a multi dimensional, multi-channel ecosystem approach to learning that helps develop logical, imagination, visualisation, application of knowledge & problem solving skill while boosting child's confidence & initiative taking abilities.

