Beginning of a new learning journey ensuring success:  ISBR MBA Batch Inauguration (2023-25) 

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: The International School of Business and Research (ISBR) held an exuberant welcome for students of the MBA (2023-25) batch on August 5, 2023. The inauguration ceremony was attended by students and parents from 19 states across India. Distinguished guests from industry and academia graced the occasion, adding to its grandeur. ISBR greeted the cohort of a talented pool of students who come with 71% Management and Commerce, close to 22% Science and Engineering, and the rest Humanities and Arts backgrounds. The present batch has over 17% of students with work experience.

The Chief Guest for the event was Dr L Ravindran, President-BCIC and MD & CEO, Wealthmax group of companies; guests of Honour were Sri Raghu C Rajappa (Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland), Mr. Mukesh Agarwal (Partner, PWC) and Ms Nandini Chatterjee (Chief Marketing and Communications officer, PwC India). Dr Manish Kothari, Founder and Managing Director of ISBR Group of Institutions, presided over the event. The Senior Directors, ISBR – Dr. K S Anandaram and Dr. C. Manohar, Ms. Prathiba P (ISBR alumna and Associate Consultant, KPMG) and Executive team of ISBR, Dr. Anand Agrawal (Executive Director), Dr Nila Chotai (Director) and Dr Bindu Nambiar (Director) were also present.

Further enhancing their reputation, the ISBR group of Institutions, represented by Dr Manish Kothari, the Managing Director of ISBR Group of Institutions, and Mr Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and exposure to the journey of entrepreneurs among students. This significant milestone was followed by Dr. Manish Kothari’s Presidential Address, in which he highlighted the need to be UNIQUE and explore hidden facets and talents through the two years at ISBR with examples of Alumni who have done it and carved their niche.

Dr. Anand Agrawal led the oath-taking ceremony (Sankalp) for the new batch of MBA students emphasizing ISBR’s commitment to nurturing the professional and personal growth of every student and introducing the strategic priorities of the institution: Transform, Innovate, and Engaging to Impact (TIE to Impact).

Mr. Jay Pravin Patil and Ms. Swara Darekar, senior students, inspired the newcomers with their experiences and learnings received through their transformation journeys and appealed to the newcomers to utilize all the opportunities given to them in ISBR especially due to the diversity of the batch coming from 19 Indian states and that ISBR provides a robust industry interaction.

About ISBR Business School:

With 33 years of excellence in higher education, ISBR Business School stands as a symbol of excellence in management education. With an unwavering focus on holistic development, industry relevance, and global exposure, ISBR Business School offers a diverse range of programs, including PGDM, MBA, Law, Commerce, and executive education. The institution’s extensive industry connections, accomplished faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure create an immersive learning environment that empowers students to become future-ready leaders. ISBR Business School has been bestowed with the Platinum ranking by the AICTE-CII Survey for seven consecutive years. Additionally, ISBR has achieved Grade II autonomy by the AICTE and the Government of India and has acquired NBA 2nd cycle re-accreditation.

The MBA program at ISBR Business School has a prestigious legacy of delivering exceptional education and preparing future leaders for the challenges of the corporate world. With a strong focus on academic excellence, industry exposure, and holistic development, the program equips students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a dynamic and evolving business landscape. In addition, there are many successful entrepreneurs among the ISBR graduates.

