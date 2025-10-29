Bellance Salon Makes a Grand Entry in Bengaluru and Faridabad, Expands Footprint Across India and London

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29: Marking a new chapter in luxury and holistic beauty, Bellance Salon has made a remarkable entry into India's premium wellness landscape with the launch of its two flagship outlets in Whitefield, Bengaluru, and Sector 21-C, Faridabad. Founded by Sushant Mehta, Ramesh Tammana, and Vaarun, Bellance is where international artistry meets ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, crafting a beauty experience that embodies both indulgence and inner harmony.

Each Bellance Salon is envisioned as a sanctuary of self-care, designed to merge modern aesthetics with Indian sensibilities. Conceptualized by leading design studios, the interiors radiate understated elegance, transforming every visit into a rejuvenating escape for the senses.

Alongside its world-class hair, nail, and aesthetic services, Bellance introduces exclusive Ayurvedic skin rituals rooted in time-honoured botanicals and advanced techniques, meticulously curated to restore balance, vitality, and radiance.

"Bellance is not just a salon, it's a movement redefining experiential beauty. We envisioned a space where modern expertise converges with timeless tradition, ensuring every guest feels celebrated, confident, and cared for. Our Ayurvedic rituals and global styling practices embody the perfect synergy of science, soul, and style."

Since its debut, Bellance has earned recognition for its global-grade expertise, refined design sensibilities, and deeply personalized approach. Drawing on the founders' extensive experience in beauty innovation, brand management, and operations, the brand has swiftly positioned itself among the most promising names in India's luxury salon segment.

With an ambitious growth roadmap, Bellance is gearing up to unveil two new outlets in Indirapuram (Delhi NCR) and IndiraNagar (Bengaluru) within the next three months. The brand has also announced plans to open eight additional salons across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, alongside its first international expansion in London, taking Indian-inspired beauty to a global stage.

With its elegant debut and forward-looking vision, Bellance Salon stands ready to redefine modern luxury and holistic beauty, where Ayurvedic purity and global sophistication come together, one destination at a time.

