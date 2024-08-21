BEML inks MoU with Malaysia's SMH Rail to fulfill global demand for rail & metro

New Delhi [India], August 21 : BEML Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia's largest rolling stock producer, SMH Rail Sdn. Bhd., on Wednesday in New Delhi.

According to BEML, the MoU, formalized during an event in Delhi, was witnessed by Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul, Malaysia's Minister of International Trade and Industry, underscoring the importance of this strategic partnership.

The alliance between BEML and SMH Rail is set to revolutionize the rail and metro sectors across key global markets, including Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

The two companies will collaborate on the marketing, supply, and servicing of rail and metro rolling stock products, leveraging their combined expertise to address the escalating global demand for advanced urban mobility solutions.

This partnership will see BEML and SMH Rail joining forces in areas such as marketing, manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services.

The companies plan to co-design, engineer, manufacture, and integrate rolling stock tailored to the specific needs of clients across their target markets. Additionally, the MoU outlines plans for joint sourcing of rolling stock aggregates and subsystems, as well as mutual technology exchange, enhancing their competitive edge globally.

Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director of BEML, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, "This historic collaboration will play a crucial role in meeting the rising global demand for urban mobility solutions, particularly in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. We are thrilled to join hands with SMH Rail, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and quality."

Echoing this sentiment, Datuk PK Nara, Chairman & Managing Director of SMH Rail, remarked, "India is a very significant market for SMH Rail and Malaysia. Through this collaboration, both SMH and BEML can develop new innovative rolling stock solutions to cater for the growing public transport sector in India and in Malaysia, providing cost optimization through joint research and development."

This MoU is part of BEML's broader strategy to strengthen its global footprint and meet the surging demand for innovative and reliable rail and metro solutions. With over six decades of expertise, BEML has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner in the global market, exporting products to more than 72 countries.

BEML has been at the forefront of metro car manufacturing in India, being the first company to produce all-steel integral passenger rail coaches and other rolling stock for Indian Railways.

The Rail Coach Factory in Bangalore, established in 1948, set the foundation for India's rail manufacturing industry, producing over 18,000 mainline passenger coaches and more than 900 Electrical Multiple Units (EMUs) for Indian Railways. BEML is also on the verge of launching India's first prototype of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

