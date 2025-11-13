Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13: At Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BIAL), powerful transformation has been brewing – one cup of coffee at a time. With the launch of its third Mitti Café outlet, under the leadership of Mr. Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL, the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has become the only airport in the world to host the highest number of cafés managed by persons with disabilities.

MITTI Café has been endorsed by National and Global leaders with the Honourable President of India, Honourable Prime Minister of India, Honourable Federal Chancellor of Germany, Honourable Chief Justice of India, Honourable Defence Minister of India etc.

Supported under the CSR initiatives of Bajaj Finserv and Zscaler, MITTI Cafe reflects a profound shift in how public spaces are envisioned – not just as centres of travel and commerce, but as environments that welcome, employ, and empower.

Launched in October 2025 at Terminal 2, this new café marks what many describe as a “historic flight toward inclusion.” For an airport globally acclaimed for its sustainability and design, this milestone stands out for being rooted not in infrastructure, but in empathy and equity.

A Shared Journey of Trust and Inclusion

When Bengaluru International Airport first partnered with Mitti Café, MITTI was a small, emerging non-profit with a bold dream – to create dignified livelihoods for adults with disabilities. That early belief has since evolved into one of India's most visible and celebrated models of inclusion in the aviation sector.

Mr. Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of BIAL, shared:

“Airports are more than gateways to destinations – they are reflections of who we are as a society. Through our partnership with Mitti Café, we've demonstrated that inclusion is not an initiative, but a way of being. It's been heartening to see this vision grow into something so tangible and inspiring.”

Partnerships with Purpose

The expansion of Mitti Café at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has been made possible through the steadfast and long-standing CSR support of Bajaj Finserv, whose multi-year collaboration has been instrumental in enabling MITTI's training, skilling, and livelihood programs for persons with disabilities. This sustained partnership has not only provided financial support but also strategic guidance that has empowered Mitti Café to expand its impact nationwide.

Mrs. Shefali Bajaj, Chairperson of the CSR Steering Committee at Bajaj Finserv, shared:

“Inclusion must move from awareness to action. Our ongoing collaboration with Mitti Café is a small but steady step in that direction — creating livelihoods that are not defined by limitation, but by talent and opportunity. At Bajaj Finserv, we believe that true empowerment begins when dignity meets opportunity.”

Zscaler, a valued CSR partner in this initiative, has joined hands with MITTI Café to further strengthen its footprint of inclusion.

Mr. Sachin Jain, Vice President – Finance, Zscaler, added:

“Empowerment and equity are central to our CSR ethos. Partnering with Mitti Café at Bengaluru Airport allows us to see inclusion not just as policy, but as lived experience — one that travellers encounter and carry forward.”

More Than a Café

Founded by Alina Alam, Mitti Café has grown from a modest setup in a tin shed to a nationwide movement for inclusion. Today, its network of cafés – run by individuals with physical, intellectual, and psychosocial disabilities – operates across India in spaces as diverse as Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Supreme Court of India, and multiple major airports.

Mrs. Swati Keshan Dokania and Mrs. Ayesha Alam, Directors of Mitti Café, expressed their gratitude to the entire team at BIAL:

“Bengaluru Airport, under Hari's incredible leadership, believed in us when we were still small. This third café is not just a milestone for Mitti, but a reminder of what's possible when institutions choose to lead with trust and compassion. We are deeply grateful to Bajaj Finserv, whose belief and multi-year partnership have been pivotal in enabling us to scale our impact, and to Zscaler, our newest partner, for joining this journey of inclusion with their strong commitment to equity.”

Inclusion as Everyday Experience

At Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, inclusion is not confined to a single initiative. From the Sunflower Lanyard Programme for hidden disabilities to sensory rooms designed for neurodivergent travellers, BIAL's approach has been to weave accessibility and empathy into every traveller's journey.

The new Mitti Café seamlessly complements that ethos — offering travellers fresh meals and beverages while quietly transforming perceptions of disability and work.

About Mitti Café

Mitti Café is a non-profit organization that creates sustainable livelihood opportunities for adults with disabilities and individuals from economically vulnerable backgrounds. Through its inclusive cafés, skill-training programs, and advocacy initiatives, Mitti Café has enabled over 6,500 livelihoods and served more than 22 million meals across India.

Its work has been recognised by the President of India, Forbes 30 Under 30, the United Nations, and NITI Aayog, among others.

