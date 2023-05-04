Bengaluru-based VILT startup StepUpwards is enabling companies to achieve 10X RoI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (/BusinessWire India): With the continuously changing landscape, 79% (reported by World Economic Forum) of CEOs are worried about the current skills of their workforce and are actively seeking strategies to build teams that are ready to lead the future. StepUpwards, a virtual instructor-led training platform based out of Bengaluru has made it its mission to enable orgzations to build a high-performance workforce using modern learning principles.

StepUpwards was founded in 2021 by Debarshi Chaudhury, a NewYork based tech veteran, Deepak Saraf, a Mumbai based serial entrepreneur & exponential thought leader and Varun Bajaj, a Bengaluru based IIM drop out.

The startup is working closely with reputed compes like CarDekho, Sakha Global, and leaders from orgzations to give their teams the skills they need to fulfill business goals and often deliver a 10X RoI. The VILT platform is all geared up to enter the US and UK markets in the next quarter, as reported by the StepUpwards management.

While talking about providing a unique value proposition, the StepUpwards spokesperson mentioned that live virtual trainings take the traditional in-person training experience and make it accessible from a distance, offering customized course content to fit one's need and make the learning experience interactive and intuitive which is extremely difficult to expect from traditional channels.

Varun Bajaj, Co-founder & CEO, StepUpwards, said, "We have built StepUpwards with the mission to enable orgzations to build high-performing teams and achieve more."

