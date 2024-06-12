Bengaluru Cinematographer Nethra Gururaj Joins 2024 Oscar Academy Gold Rising Program

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12: In a notable achievement for Indian cinema, Bengaluru's own Nethra Gururaj has been selected for the prestigious 2024 Oscar Academy Gold Rising Program. This accolade places Gururaj among the world's most promising emerging cinematographers, spotlighting her impressive body of work and future potential.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Gururaj has already made significant strides in the film industry with her diverse portfolio, which includes short films, feature films, documentaries, music videos, and experimental pieces. Her selection for the Academy's Cinematography production track is a testament to her skill and vision.

The Oscar Academy Gold Rising Program is a coveted two-month internship in Hollywood, offering participants the chance to shadow industry professionals, network with key figures, and connect with production and media houses. Gururaj's inclusion in this program is expected to be a major milestone in her career.

"It's an incredible opportunity to take my filmmaking and cinematography career to the next level. Coming from South India, this is a platform for me to build the right networks and meet the right people to tell my stories to a global audience. I am thrilled and privileged to be part of this program, as this will accelerate my career to greater heights," Gururaj stated.

Gururaj's recent short film, "Jasmine Flowers," which she both wrote and shot, has been well-received on the film festival circuit. The film has been selected for six festivals in 2024, including the California Women's Film Festival in Los Angeles, the Nevada Women's Film Festival in Las Vegas, the Through Women's Eyes Film Festival in Sarasota, Florida, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Australia. "Jasmine Flowers" delves into a woman's journey to challenge societal norms of widowhood in India.

With a robust academic background and extensive experience in cinematography, Gururaj is poised to make a significant impact on global cinema. Her upcoming projects include the debut of her first feature film, "Lotus," and a new web series expected to be picked up by a major network.

Gururaj's selection for the 2024 Oscar Academy Gold Rising Program marks a significant achievement for Indian cinema and highlights her as a rising star in the global film industry.

