Bengaluru Torpedoes Outlast Calicut Heroes in PVL Nail-Biter

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Bengaluru Torpedoes outlasted the Calicut Heroes 20-18, 20-18, 7-15, 11-15, 15-12 in a five-set thriller at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in the ongoing RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia. Calicut's Shameemudheen was honoured as Player of the Match for his resolute defensive performance.

Badminton star H.S. Prannoy was among the crowd enjoying the drama as Bengaluru snatched the first two sets before Calicut staged a superb fightback. In the end, Bengaluru's composure under pressure earned them victory, while Calicut picked up their first league point.

The match opened with Sethu T.R. orchestrating Bengaluru's attack with smart drop shots. Calicut stayed within striking distance, but Sethu's booming super serve clinched the first set after intense exchanges.

In another deuce-heavy second set, Sivanesan's serves put Calicut ahead before Jalen Penrose and Joel Benjamin swung momentum back. Benjamin's final strike through a double block gave Bengaluru a two-set cushion.

Calicut refused to fade. Tharusha Chamath inspired the third-set recovery, with Vikas Maan ruling the net. Shameemudheen's towering blocks and Santosh S.'s conversion of the super point gave Calicut a lifeline. They carried that rhythm into the fourth set, exploiting Bengaluru's service lapses to level the match.

The final set saw end-to-end rallies. Joel and Jalen powered Bengaluru's attack, while Tharusha and Shameemudheen kept Calicut alive. But in the tense closing moments, Jalen Penrose's decisive spike sealed the Torpedoes' victory, capping a memorable evening of high-intensity volleyball.

