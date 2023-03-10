Bengaluru's Tallest - The Presidential Tower turns pink to celebrate women across the world

The Presidential Tower, the new tallest residential tower in South India, was lit up in pink on the occasion of International Women's Day. The towering landmark illuminated the Bengaluru skyline on March 8th, 2023, with a vibrant and powerful hue, as a symbol of solidarity and support for women all over the world (Click to View Video).

This initiative was a proud and meaningful demonstration of The Presidential Tower's commitment to gender equality, women's empowerment, and the advancement of women's rights.

The residential tower will offer luxurious amenities, advanced security systems, and world-class infrastructure. It promises to provide its residents with a safe and inclusive living environment.

On International Women's Day, the tower not only celebrated the achievements and contributions of women but also highlighted the ongoing struggles and challenges that women face. This year's theme, 'Embrace Equity,' focuses on building a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

Speaking about the initiative, Syed Sarmad, Principal Architect, Engaging Spaces, The Presidential Tower, said, "We are proud to have lit up The Presidential Tower in pink on International Women's Day. This was a small but meaningful gesture to show our support for women's rights and gender equality. We believe that every individual and organization has a responsibility to promote and advocate for gender equality, and we are committed to doing our part. We hope that this initiative will inspire others to take action towards creating a more inclusive and equal world for all."

The Presidential Tower is located in the heart of Bengaluru, near prominent landmarks and commercial hubs. The tower is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including an infinity pool on the 50th floor, premium gymnasium, a luxury spa, and wellness center. The Project is set to be handed over to its residents by the end of the year. (RERA Approval No: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/309/PR/171014/000565)

