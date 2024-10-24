Berry Avionics Opens DGCA-Certified Drone Training Center in Lucknow to Address India's Rising Demand for Skilled Drone Pilots

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24: Berry Avionics, a drone training and research & development company has today announced the opening of its DGCA-certified Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The new training center in Lucknow is designed to cater to over 1,000 students, professionals, and entrepreneurs annually aiming to build their career or integrate drone technology into their business.

The rapid surge in the usage of drones across various sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, and surveillance, has created a significant demand for certified drone pilots in India. In response to this growing need Berry Avionics latest DGCA certified training center is poised to transition the growth of aspiring pilots with the essential skills for drone piloting and certifications to kickstart a promising career as a certified drone pilot.

On the occasion Uyes Inamdar, Founder, Berry Avionics said "We are excited to launch the first ever DGCA Certified training center in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh is filled with aspiring young talent and Lucknow takes the center stage in terms of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning making it an ideal location to give us a strategic first mover advantage. With the city having its own state-of-the-art training center, we are expecting to see a potentially high demand of enrollments for our courses from Lucknow and across the state."

The RPTO will play a critical role in supporting regional industries, including agriculture, oil & gas, utilities, and mining that are always on the lookout for skilled drone operators, modernizing their operations and improving business efficiency. "Drones are becoming a key tool in many industries, and there's a huge demand for trained pilots. Our RPTO and other training programs aim to close this skills gap and prepare people for the future," added Uyes Inamdar, Founder, Berry Avionics.

With over 15,000 students trained and a strong backing from the World Trade Center Pune and Shiv Nadar AIC, Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida, Berry Avionics is committed to developing the next generation of drone professionals by offering a wide range of career opportunities in India's rapidly evolving drone ecosystem. Berry Avionics aims to expand its RPTO network to Greater Noida, Bhopal, Pune & Bangalore increasing its training capacity to over 7,500 by the end of 2025.

The launch will facilitate Government of India initiatives like Namo Drone Didi to empower women & create livelihood for them by offering certified training in contemporary agriculture.

Berry Avionics

Based in Pune, Berry Avionics is at the forefront of drone education and training across India. With a focus on practical knowledge and innovative programs, the company has trained over 15,000 students and promotes STEM education through drones at all levels.

In schools, Berry Avionics fosters critical thinking and hands-on learning. At colleges and universities, they offer specialized drone workshops and Centers of Excellence, empowering students with the skills needed for future technologies.

As a DGCA-certified Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO), Berry Avionics provides a 5-day drone pilot course, preparing individuals for careers in the growing drone industry. The company is committed to shaping the future of drone technology and education in India.

For more info visit: https://berryavionics.com/

